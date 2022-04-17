TRACK AND FIELD: Kankakee takes gold in both boys and girls; BBCHS claims second in boys

KANKAKEE — As lethal as the Kankakee’s boys and girls track and field teams have been this season, head coach Marques Lowe knew his teams had plenty of elite competition ahead of its 20-team Kankakee Invitational on Saturday afternoon, when the Kays eventually finished with a three-point victory against Bradley-Bourbonnais’ boys team and a four-point victory against Kenwood’s girls team to complete the sweep at their home track.

“It is my job to make sure that we are going to strong meets so my teams can run at their best,” Lowe said. “We are never going to shy away from the competition because we kind of like it, and so when May hits we want the team to be ready both mentally and physically.

“Most of the battle on Saturday was mental because of the [cold] weather, but our kids weathered the storm and so at the end of the meet in my speech I told them even in the cold, they were the coldest.”

The Kankakee boys squad finished with 95 team points and six event wins, which allowed them to edge second-place Bradley-Bourbonnais, and the girls team finished with 105 team points and three event victories to trump Kenwood’s 101 team points for first place as well.

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ boys squad claimed second with 92 points, and the Boilermakers girls’ team tied for sixth with East St. Louis and Rantoul as each of the three schools totaled 62 team points apiece.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” BBCHS head coach Freddie Dudek said. “We had some adversity in the first half of the meet, but we had a lot of guys in different events step up to get us back into the meet. It really showed our depth and how well rounded our team is this season.”

<strong>Kays boys set new school record in 4-by-100-meter relay</strong>

The addition of first-year track star Nahzir Hill to the boys team this season already has been paying dividends, especially on Saturday, when the Kankakee 4-by-100-meter relay team comprised of Tyrice Bender, Jyaire Hill, Nahzir Hill and Jayon Morrow managed to set a new school record with a first-place time of 42.73 seconds.

“I’m really proud of the team for setting a new school record,” Bender said. “All the work we do at practice really paid off. We stayed locked in, and we were aiming to finish in the 42-second range because we finished last time in the 43-second range.”

The Kays’ new school record edged out the previous record set by Aarion Brown, Jyaire Hill, Bender and Morrow on April 10 by 0.3 seconds.

Bender noted their ability to set a record time was in part because they got a big boost from running in front of their home crowd as well as seeing how well its girls 4-by-100-meter relay team, which also claimed first, competed earlier in the evening.

As fast as the foursome ran at home coach Lowe believes that record won’t stand as long as people might think.

“We’ll probably break that record twice more once we put those lineups together because we can clean up some of those exchanges,” Lowe said. “Those boys really impressed me, especially at home. They did it for the Kankakee home crowd and so they get to have their names go on the wall pretty soon, which I’m excited about that.

<strong>Kankakee’s girls 4-by-100-meter relay team secures come-from-behind victory</strong>

Heading into the girls version of the 4-by-100-meter relay race Saniah Stewart, Naomi Bey-Osborne, Sydney Ramsey and Neveah Lowe were looking to set a new school record in the event just like the boys, by trying to outdo their school record set in 2013 by state champions Brittney Griffin, Jemiya Bates, Kenyae Collins and Tijuana Eason with a time of 47.94 seconds.

Although the Kays finished slightly behind the school record set about 10 years ago, the Kankakee foursome managed to claim first overall thanks to a comeback victory.

To start the race the Kays were slightly behind Kenwood in the first leg, before freshman Bey-Osborne zoomed ahead in the second leg to help Kankakee pull ahead and afford Ramsey and Lowe to bring things home in the final half of the race. It left the Kays to finish with a first-place time of 48.47 seconds to top second-place finisher Evanston by .97 seconds.

“I don’t know where it came from, but Bey-Osborne is just naturally talented,” Nevaeh Lowe said of her teammates’ second-leg push. “We are grateful that we have her and can use her as someone who can catch up to anyone. ... She was moving.”

The Kays’ gold-medal finish even helped them set a new personal-best time.

“We did not expect that because we were just going out and hoping for the best,” Lowe said. “... We just all went out there and ran our hardest.”

<strong>BBCHS’ boys 4-by-800-meter team cruises to gold</strong>

The Bradley-Bourbonnais 4-by-800-meter relay team of Jeremiah Lanum, Ebenezer Gideon, Anthony Embry and Josiah Jones entered the relay race with a first-place seed time of eight minutes and 30 seconds flat, leaving them to be the heavy favorites against Richards, Kenwood, Thornton Fractional South, Calumet City and Crete-Monee.

Therefore, it was no surprise when the Boilermakers’ foursome blew out their competition with a first-place time of 8:48.78, which was about 20 seconds faster than second-place finisher Richards (9:08.65).

“It feels good to get the win today,” Lanum said. “I feel confident that I can move forward with this team and our mentality was to just run our own race and try and not to get too distracted.”

<strong>Kankakee’s Hall’s last-second push helped secure gold in the 110-meter hurdles</strong>

Up to the last second of the boys 110-meter hurdles it looked as if Kenwood’s Elijah Easley was going to take first overall, but a last second push by Kays hurdler Nickolos Hall proved to be the difference as Hall wound up taking the victory with a first-place time of 15.88 seconds.

For a majority of the race, Hall saw nothing more than Easley’s back as the two jumped hurdle after hurdle. Yet, when it came to the final hurdle of the race it was Hall who found an extra gear when he quickly closed the gap before barely edging Easley in a one-on-one race to the finish line concluding the final hurdle to claim the upper hand against Easley, who finished with a time of 15.99 seconds.

“Approaching the last hurdle all I was thinking was that I wasn’t going to get beat at home,” Hall said of his comeback victory. “I worked too hard, and I had my team cheering me, on so I couldn’t lose. I had to put the gas on for real.”

Hall noted he never felt as though he was out of the race because although he knows he doesn’t always start off the race strong, he said he believes he is an elite finisher.

<strong>Kays sprinter Morrow proves he’s the man to beat in Class 2A</strong>

When it comes to the 100-meter dash in Illinois, Kankakee sprinter Jayon Morrow has to be someone who comes to mind.

According to the track and field rankings on MileSplit Illinois, the sophomore sprinter is ranked sixth in the state, and he proved it once again by edging his teammate, Jyaire Hill, for first place with a time of 10.96 seconds.

“I knew I had to push out good because me and Jyaire Hill go neck and neck,” Morrow said. “... I knew my top-end speed could get me through the line first, and so all I had to do was stay patient and finish strong.”

<strong>Other Individual Winners</strong>

400-m — Jayon Morrow, Kankakee (50.65 s); 300-m Hurdles — Jalen Townsend (42.94 s); 4-by-400 relay — Zyheir Breaux, Tyrice Bender, Jyaire Hill, Jayon Morrow, Kankakee (3:32.93); Long Jump — Na’Kyrah Cooks, Kankakee (5.39m, PR); Triple Jump — Na’Kyrah Cooks, Kankakee (10.63m, PR); 1600- — Jeremiah Lanum, Bradley-Bourbonnais (4:39.99).