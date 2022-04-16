SOFTBALL: Boilermakers break through late for All-City win at Mac

KANKAKEE — Before Lilly Spaulding’s arrival at Bradley-Bourbonnais as a freshman last season, the Boilermakers hadn’t defeated All-City rivals Bishop McNamara in more than a decade.

After Saturday, the Boilers are 2-0 with Spaulding in the circle.

Spaulding — one of three underclassmen in the Boilers’ starting lineup for Saturday’s contest at McNamara — earned her second complete-game victory in as many contests against her crosstown rivals, gave the visitors a 3-2 lead with a solo home run in the fifth inning and held strong on the rubber as she saw her lead grow to as large as seven runs before the Boilers settled for a 9-3 victory in this spring’s first leg of All-City competition.

“This is my favorite game by far,” Spaulding said of Saturday’s matchup. “I know so many players on the team, and it feels personal to play them.

“It’s so much better to beat a team when you know the entire lineup rather than just a few [players].”

By the time Spaulding reached the circle for the first time, she already had a 1-0 lead after Natalie Johnson’s sacrifice fly brought in leadoff hitter Bella Pusateri, but the run was all the Boilers could muster after loading the bases against Irish starter Kloie Cole.

The Irish packed the sacks as well in the bottom of the first, but similar to Cole, Spaulding also got out of the inning allowing just one run — a Liv DeLuca sacrifice fly that brought Grace Edwards home just before Boilers right-fielder Liberty Rivard nabbed Mac’s Anna Beckman at second for an inning-ending double play.

Both pitchers settled in at the onset of the second, but the Irish took their first, and only, lead of the game in the bottom of the third on a Tessa DePietra RBI single that drove Mallory O’Connor home.

That lead was short-lived, however, as the Boilers began their scoring streak in the final four innings with Ally VandenHout’s triple in the third that scored Kiersten Martin.

An inning later, Spaulding changed the game with a towering blast to right-center field with two outs in the fifth, giving her team — and herself in the circle — a lead that didn’t changed hands again.

“It felt so great,” Spaulding said of her blast. “I was confident I would get a hit there, and then when I saw it was my perfect pitch, I knew it [was a home run].”

McNamara appeared to quickly tie the game back up on a Tessa DiPietra RBI single, but after the play ended, it was ruled a McNamara baserunner interfered with Boilers shortstop Ellie Haggard as she made a play for the ball, which took a run off the board before Spaulding shut the door with a strikeout the next batter.

“[Spaulding] is ultra-intense but always appears calm, and in games like [Saturday’s], that’s what you need from your pitcher, an intense-but-calm mindset,” Boilers coach Haylee Beck said of Spaulding’s demeanor as she was tested down the stretch. “And she had that today.”

The Boilers doubled their lead on a VandenHout RBI single in the sixth, and in the seventh, they seized both the moment and total control of the game.

Haggard opened the frame with a double, and after the Irish issued Johnson her second intentional walk of the day, Spaulding mashed an RBI double, and Rivard slapped an RBI single to make it a 6-2 game.

The Boilers kept it rolling as their bottom third of the order came around again, as Martin knocked an RBI single before VandenHout came through yet again with an RBI double before a Bri Melchor single scored VandenHout and gave them a commanding 9-2 lead.

Beck said as the game went on, her group of girls, some of whom never had played a varsity game with this much drama and fanfare, got more comfortable, allowing them to finally break free in the seventh.

“I just think we were finally able to breathe a little bit; when these games start, emotions are always high and this game is great for our community,” Beck said. “I had a lot of girls who hadn’t been in this situation before, and by the seventh we were able to calm down, zero in on the ball and go back to being us.

“And when we’re us, good things happen.”

The Irish did their best to put the pressure back on when their first four batters reached base, including another DeLuca RBI single. But Spaulding kept her composure and got three-straight outs on a strikeout, fielder’s choice and ground out to seal the deal.

“I knew if I just did what I can do, we would shut them [back] down right away,” Spaulding said. “That’s what we did.”

Two of the area’s most potent lineups that return a combined 16 players with starting experience combined for 26 hits in the game — 16 for the Boilermakers and 10 for the Fightin’ Irish — but with the exception of half of an inning, both pitchers displayed tremendous talents by escaping risky innings relatively unscathed.

“Cole did a great job of keeping us off-balance, hitting her spots and competing,” Beck said. “I coached her sister (former McNamara pitcher Mikayla Cole), so I understand competing is in their blood; they’re intense on the mound, and I love that.

“We hadn’t hit her pitches, and then when she made some mistakes, we punished her for it.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

VandenHout was a shining star in the nine-hole for the Boilers, going a perfect 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Spaulding was 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and two RBIs, and in the circle, she allowed three runs (one earned) on 10 hits and 12 strikeouts. Pusateri had a three-hit day and scored a run. Martin singled twice, scored a run and drove one in.

Edwards doubled, singled and scored for the Irish. O’Connor had two hits and two runs. DiPietra and Grace Purcell each had a pair of hits.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers (9-3-1) visit Central at 4:30 p.m. Monday. McNamara is on spring break and will spend the week playing games in Tennessee.