ROUNDUP: Manteno tops Wilmington in baseball, softball; Multiple winners at Seneca track invite

High school BASEBALL

Manteno 12, Wilmington 11

Manteno outscored Wilmington 6-4 in the seventh frame to secure the victory. Matt Gaffney went 3-for-4 with a double to help total two RBIs and lead Manteno at the plate. Wes Dwyer and Bryce Vorwald added two hits each for two runs scored apiece. Audis Edwards went six innings, giving up six hits and seven runs (five earned) with eight strikeouts.

Dom Dingillo went 2-for-4 with a home run for a team-high three RBIs to lead the Wildcats at the plate. Tim Mills added a double for two RBIs and one run scored. Ryan Banas chipped in two RBIs off a single. Lucas Rink tossed six innings, giving up 10 hits and four earned runs with four strikeouts.

Herscher 4, G-SW 2

Clay Schultz went 4-for-4 with a double to lead Herscher at the plate. Braden Dewald threw a complete game with eight strikeouts to earn the victory on the mound. Hayden Johnson chipped in two RBIs.

Gabe McHugh went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead the Panthers. Dane Halpin chipped in single.

Oakwood 5, Milford 1 (5 innings)

Carson Shields and Beau Wright each recorded a single to total all of the Bearcats hits on the evening.

Iroquois West 5, Hoopeston 4 (9 innings)

Iroquois West won in walk off fashion. Damon Fowler went 1-for-4 with a single and four RBIs to lead the Raiders at the plate. Lucas Frank, Peyton Rhodes, and Sam McMillan each contributed singles. Frank earned the win on the mound, giving up six hits and three earned runs with five strikeouts during four innings. Rylan Pheifer chipped in two singles.

High school SOFTBALL

Manteno 12, Wilmington 4

Alyssa Dralle went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored to lead the Panthers at the plate. Dralle also tossed a complete game, giving up four runs on six hits to go along with 12 strikeouts to earn the win and improve to 6-1 on the mound. Ava Peterson totaled two hits for two runs scored. Lily Bivona had two hits, including a double for three runs scored.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Herscher 11, G-SW 1 (6 innings)

Kayna Nelson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a runs scored to lead Herscher at the plate. Rylie Hartman went 2-for-2 with a triple and a single. Allie Decman recorded two singles for three RBIs and a run scored. Annistin Hackley earned the victory within the circle, giving up one hit and zero runs during three innings.

No individual stats were available for Gardner-South Wilmington.

Hoopeston 24, Iroquois West 2 (5 innings)

Izzy Lunt contributed a single for an RBI to lead the Raiders at the plate. Caitlin Huff and Abby Kraft chipped in one single each.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Seneca Invitational

Bishop McNamara tied for eighth place with Indian Creek with 33 team points apiece, and first-place El Paso-Gridley tallied 151.5 points. Reed-Custer claimed 10th (26.5 points), followed by Dwight (12th, 22 points), Beecher (13th, 21 points), Coal City (14th, 16 points) and Wilmington (16th, 2 points).

Tony Phillips claimed first overall in the 100-meter dash (11.22 s) to lead the Irish.

Eddie Gad finished first overall in the triple jump (12.95 m) to lead the Comets.

Carter Butterbrodt, Samuel Edwards, Emmett Emmons and Tristian Larkin claimed second overall in the 4-by-400-meter relay race (3:45.13) to lead the Trojans.

Gavin Smith, Aidan Ward, Cody Graniczny, and Russell Ward took third-place in the 4-by-400-meter relay race (3:45.19) to lead the Bobcats.

Coal City senior Christian Micetich set a personal-record with a second-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (43.09 s) to lead the Coalers.

Ean Couch finished in eighth-place finish in discus (33.50 m) to lead the Wildcats.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Seneca Invitational

Bishop McNamara earned ninth place with 32 team points, with host Seneca winning with 173 points. Wilmington finished 10th (29 points), followed closely by Reed-Custer (11th, 19 points), Dwight (12th, 12 points), and Beecher (13th, 11 points).

Evita Martinez finished second overall in the 800-meter race (2:33) to lead the Irish.

Kate McCann led Wilmington with three second-place finishes in the long jump (5.34 m), 100-meter dash (13.05 s), and 200-meter dash (27.56 m).

Zoe Hassett finished second overall in the 400-meter race (1:01) to lead Reed-Custer.

Hailey Heath led Dwight with a second-place finish in shot put (9.25 m).

Sydney Bonham claimed third in the 800-meter race (2:39) to lead Beecher.

College BASEBALL

KCC 10, Morton College 2

Andy Onnen went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run to lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Owen Jackson, the reigning NJCAA Division II Player of the Week, added two hits for two RBIs and a run scored in three plate appearances. Garrett Latoz had a double while Drake Schrodt chipped in a triple. Ryan Eiermann earned the win on the bump, giving up three hits and zero earned runs during five innings.

HOLE-IN-ONE

On April 15th, Armand deBlouwe hit a hole-in-one on the second hole of Oak Springs Golf Course with his seven iron. It was witnessed by Jim Carl.