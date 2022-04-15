ROUNDUP: BBCHS Softball claim shutout win over Sandburg; Beecher baseball bests Herscher

High school SOFTBALL

BBCHS 8, Sandburg 0

Libby Spaulding went 2-for-4 with a single and a home run for two RBIs to lead the Boilermakers at the plate. Bella Pusateri added a double for a run scored. Natalie Johnson had two doubles. Spaulding earned the win within the circle, giving up four hits with eight strikeouts during seven innings.

Morris 5, Manteno 5 (8 innings)

No. 14 ranked Manteno (Class 1A) suffered an extra inning loss to No. 14 ranked Morris (Class 3A). Sydney Sosnowski went 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Panthers at the plate. Ava Pequette had a double for two RBIs. Ava Peterson chipped in two hits.

Central 15, Grant Park 5 (5 innings)

Ella White went 4-for-4 with a double for a team-high four RBIs to lead Central at the plate. Alana Gray and Anna Winkel each contributed one home run. Carly Perzee chipped in a double for two RBIs. Audra Prairie claimed the win on the mound, giving up four hits and zero earned runs during five innings.

Chloe Davis led the Dragons with a double for an RBI. Brooke Veldhuizen had a single for a run scored.

Momence 19, St. Anne 2 (4 innings)

Momence tallied 21 hits against the Cardinals. Laynee Metz collected four hits for a team-high four RBIs to lead the Redskins at the plate. Britta Lindgren, Makynzi Walk, Casey Cromwell, Lexi Hamann and Aubrey Ogibovic contributed multiple hits each.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

Coal City 19, Peotone 4 (5 innings)

Kerigan Copes went a perfect 5-for-5 with five singles and four RBIs to lead the Coalers. Kaitlyn Jasper had three hits, including a double. Makayla Henline, Mia Farrias, Makenzie Henline, and Addison Gagliardo each contributed two hits apiece. Briahnna Combes earned the win on the mound, giving up six hits and two earned runs during four innings.

Taylor Thweatt went 3-for-3 with a double to lead the Blue Devils. Ashley Veltman went deep for a home run to total a team-high two RBIs.

GC-M-S 8, Milford 4

Emmaleah Marshino went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Bearcats a the plate. Brynlee Wright had two hits, which was one more hit than teammate Lydia Puetz. Abby Storm chipped in two hits.

G-SW 25, Plano 12

Hannah Frescura went 5-for-6 with seven RBIs to lead the Panthers at the plate. Hannah Balcom had four hits for an RBI. Bella Vice went 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Jayden Buchanan went the distance, giving up 17 hits with nine strikeouts to earn the win on the mound.

Watseka 13, Salt Fork 3 (6 innings)

Brianna Denault went 2-for-4 with a double for two runs scored to lead the Warriors at the plate. Elena Newell had two hits for an RBI and a run scored. Natalie Petersen added a double for two RBIs. Caitlin Corzine had eight strikeouts while giving up seven hits and three earned runs during six innings to pick up the victory on the mound.

High school BASEBALL

Beecher 6, Herscher 2

Michael Hurley led the Bobcats with three hits. Quinton Allen and AJ Snell each contributed two hits. Trevor Stout tossed a complete game, giving up seven hits and two earned runs over seven innings to earn the win.

Jace Holt went 3-for-3 with three singles to lead the Tigers at the plate. Brock Wenzelman had two singles, and Hayden Johnson chipped in a double.

Salt Fork 23, Watseka 13

Ty Berry went 2-for-3 for a team-high three RBIs and one run scored to lead the Warriors. Conner Bell and Brayden Ketchum added two hits apiece. Davinci Lane recorded a double for a run scored.

Momence 12, St. Anne 2 (6 innings)

Brandon Lynch went 3-for-3 with a home run for six RBIs to lead Momence at the plate. Aidan Wood had three hits, including a double. Andrew Reams totaled two RBIs and two runs scored off three hits. Lynch also claimed the win on the bump, giving up five hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts during six innings.

Eric Savoie went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Cardinals at the plate.

G-SW 14, Lexington 4 (6 innings)

Gabe McHugh went 5-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Panthers. Ethan Maxard had two singles for two RBIs. Cale Halpin claimed the win on the bump, giving up seven hits and three earned runs during six innings.

GIRLS SOCCER

Peotone 3, Reed-Custer 0

Peotone outscored Reed-Custer 3-0 in the first half before holding off any comeback attempt by the Comets. Emma Lozzo scored two goals to lead the Blue Devils. Dani Piper added one score.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

Lisle 4, Coal City 1

Melody Hamerla snagged nine saves to lead the Coalers in the net.

BADMINTON

Andrew 8, BBCHS 7

Vivian Myrick, Kate Spittal, Gabby Hubbs, and Laura Tejero each contributed individual victories in singles to help lead the Boilermakers. Hanna Thompson/Tejero, Hubbs/Myrick and Madison Penrod/Lovell each added doubles victories.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Watseka finished with 56 points to take second overall behind Bismarck-Henning (105 team points). Milford took third (33 points) while Momence finished fourth (18 points).

Hunter Meyer claimed victories in both the triple jump (11.49 m) and discus (31.16 m) to lead Watseka. Zander Stano added a win in the long jump (5.63 m). Fernando Orellana, Jack Combes, Anthony Shervino, and Stano finished first in the 4-by-100-meter relay (49.12 s).

Malaki Verkler took first overall in the 800-meter race with a time of two minutes and 16 seconds to lead Milford. Maverick Grice added a victory in the 3200-meter distance race (6:18). Spencer Wells chipped in a win in the high jump (1.77 m).

Nasir Bey-Fortinberry claimed second overall in the long jump (5.58 m) to lead Momence.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Watseka claimed first overall with 109.5 team points. Milford finished third with 33 team points, which was 15 more points than Momence who finished fourth overall.

Raegan Gooding swept the long jump (54.52 m) and high jump (1.32 m) to lead Watseka. Haven Maple added a victory in the triple jump (9.37 m). Megan Martin finished first overall in shot put (9.63 m). Natalie Erickson chipped in victories in both the 300-meter hurdles (1:01) and 100-meter hurdles (19.49 s). Brianna Dominguez claimed first overall in the 1600-meter distance race (7:22). Haven Meyer had a victory in the 100-meter dash (13.34 s), and the Warriors relay teams swept the 4-by-100 meter (56.19 s) and 4-by-200-meter (2:05) relay races.

Kaydence Kuester led Milford with a first-place finish in the 400-meter race (1:09). Jasmin Cullum claimed first overall in the 100-meter hurdles (19.51 s). John Lavicka, Jossalin Lavicka, Cullum, and Kuester added relay victories in both the 4-by-400-meter (4:40) and 4-by-800-meter (11:56) relays.

Endya Hayes finished second in the 200-meter dash (29.11 s) to lead Momence.

BOYS TENNIS

Kankakee vs. Crete-Monee

Kankakee improved to 3-0 on the season with a win against Crete-Monee. Brody Longtin won in straight sets (6-1,6-1) to lead the Kays in singles. James Bretzlaff added a singles win because of a forfeit. Harrison Belka and David Gutierrez won their doubles match 6-1, 6-1. Zachary Boudreau and Alec Toronto recorded another straight-set doubles win (6-0, 6-3). Drake Mcphail and Jimmy Avalos contributed a 6-0, 6-0 straight-set victory.

College BASEBALL

KCC 11, Elgin 9

Owen Jackson, Garrett Latoz, and Braeden MacDonald each contributed home runs to lead KCC at the plate. Daniel Puplava went 4-for-6 with two doubles to total three RBIs. Trent Spoon picked up the victory on the mound, giving up five hits and one earned run with five strikeouts during four innings.