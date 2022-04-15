Kankakee baseball edges Thornwood, softball cruises in three innings

KANKAKEE — Cold, rainy days have obliterated much of this spring’s prep sports calendar, and even when Thursday provided rain-free sunshine, weather still ended up playing a prominent role when Kankakee hosted Thornwood in Southland Athletic Conference baseball and softball action Thursday evening.

After the Thornwood busses arrived just more than 30 minutes after the scheduled start times because of harsh wind gusts on the roads, those same gusts blew the ball around the field — and sometimes out of it — in the two contests that yielded very different results.

On the baseball field, the Kays got early momentum on a two-run bomb from Jaeden Harris on a deep fly that didn’t need much aid from the wind, quickly flipping a 1-0 deficit to a 2-1 lead, their first of two comebacks before holding off a late Thunderbirds rally for an 11-9 victory in a game called to darkness after six innings.

The Kays improved to 8-2-1 (4-0) on the year.

“We celebrated someone catching a fly ball and we were serious about it,” Kays coach Tony Sykes said. “Before the game we came out early and I hit a ball headed towards the batting cage [to the left of the field] that our left fielder caught.

“It was a ‘who-knows’ game, and I thought someone might score 25 runs.”

Harris got the Kays started early with his big blast and also held the Thunderbirds off by pitching the last 1 2/3 innings. He was proud of the resilience the Kays showed Thursday, particularly in their first game back after taking a tough 3-2 loss at Ottawa on Tuesday.

“It just shows that we never give up,” Harris said. “We keep fighting until the last inning and the last out.”

Both teams took advantage of the wind’s mysterious ways, especially when the gusts reached a gusto in the middle innings. That’s when the Kays recovered from a four-run Thornwood third with a six-pack of plate-crossers in the fourth to pull back ahead 8-5.

The Thunderbirds got a run in the fifth to make it 8-6, but the Kays again answered. Harris smacked a two-run double that was followed by a Camden Kearney sacrifice fly for three pivotal insurance runs, as the Thunderbirds got an RBI triple from Kyree Alexander, a run on a Kays error and an RBI single off the bat of Spencer Sharp to again make it a two-run game.

Kankakee got a pair on in the bottom of the inning on a Ty Alderson walk and Chris Whallum single before Alexander got out of his jam on the mound, although Thornwood never got a last chance when the umpires ruled it was too dark to begin another inning.

Harris was to be tasked with closing the game out in the seventh if it had happened. With the uncertainty near the end of the game about when it would end as the sun began setting, Harris said he had to treat it just like any other outing.

“Just focus on getting outs and getting the job done,” Harris said. “Just throw strikes to help my team win, that’s all.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Harris went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer, four RBIs and two runs, and he allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits in his relief appearance. Jason Moore had a 2-for-4 evening with a double and three runs. Kearney and Jacob Zubrys each had a hit, a run and an RBI. battled the wind on the rubber to start, allowing six earned runs on nine hits and nine strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

<strong>Kays show great bounce back with strong early showing</strong>

After suffering a heartbreaking 9-7 loss in a back-and-forth road game against defending IHSA Class 2A State runners-up Joliet Catholic on Tuesday, Kankakee softball coach Allie VadeBoncoeur saw her team return to the diamond Thursday fired up, as the Kays plated 13 first-inning runs, highlighted by an Avery Jackson inside-the-park home run, as they sailed to a 16-0 victory in three innings to improve to 6-2 on the year and 4-0 in the Southland.

“I would say they did a good job of coming off of that roller-coaster game with a lot of confidence,” VadeBoncoeur said. “... They knew after that game how competitive we are and will be, as long as we play with that amount of confidence and energy against everyone.”

The Kays did just that, as Maddie James’ only baserunner allowed in the first inning came on a dropped third strike, quickly allowing the Kankakee bats to go to work.

And while they did deliver a handful of hits, most of the Kays’ damage came with their patience at the plate, scoring several runs off of walks and hit batters as the Thunderbirds struggled to adjust to the windy conditions.

In a contest with a conference rival they swept by a combined 50-2 score in two contests last spring, the Kays knew coming in that they liked their chances to get a rebound victory, but it’s another thing to come out and back those thoughts up, especially when both teams had to play a third opponent — the weather.

“That’s the goal, to come out every day the same, regardless of who we’re playing or what the results may have been in the past,” VadeBoncoeur said. “And I’m proud of the way they played the wind — it was brutal, to say the least.

“We had to dig deep today, that’s for sure.”

No individual stats were available at the time of print.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays head to Crete-Monee at 4:30 p.m. Monday in baseball and softball.