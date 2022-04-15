BASEBALL: Coal City scores 13-unanswered in win over McNamara

COAL CITY — As two nonconference teams that could end up playing one another in a big-time postseason matchup later this spring, Coal City and Bishop McNamara tried their best to get in their nonconference contest in Coal City, a game that finally found a rain-free day Friday afternoon.

In the matchup of green giants, the Coalers answered McNamara’s three-run third inning with three runs of their own — and then 10 more runs to win Friday’s contest 13-3 in six innings at Cullick Field.

“I thought, offensively, we got a little too big in situations and tried to do too much early on,” Coalers coach Greg Wills said. “But later on in the game, when those situations came, the guys got the barrel on the ball, took walks when they could, put it on the ball with two strikes, and that was good to see.”

Both starting pitchers — Coal City’s Kaelan Natyshok and McNamara’s Alex Willis — made it through the first two innings unscathed before each team’s third-inning three pieces.

The Irish got on the board first when Nolan Czako’s single drove in Jaxson Roberts in the top of the third. They chased Natyshok with two outs and the bases loaded, as Levi Croswell was hit by a pitch and Brady Bertrand walked with the sacks packed to add another pair of runs.

But for the Coalers, in came Braden Reilly, who got a huge strikeout to get out of the jam. He went on to throw two additional shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out three in a big moment early in the Coalers’ season.

Wills said Reilly has climbed the ladder a bit in the Coalers’ pitching pecking order because of some injury troubles in the early going, and the junior has risen to the occasion.

“When we’ve had trouble this year, it’s when our pitchers haven’t thrown strikes,” Wills said. “When Kaelan was in the zone there early, he was tough, but then he lost it for a bit, and Braden came in and made them earn it by throwing strikes.”

As soon as the Coalers fell behind, they tied things right back up. Aiden Hansen walked, Nolan Eddy singled and Aydan Murphey reached on an error to juice the bases with no outs. Brady Best was hit by a pitch to score Hansen, and Eddy came in on a wild pitch to make it a 3-2 game, with a Natyshok fielder’s choice tying things at 3.

With the bases loaded again an inning later and Dalton Kostecka on the bump in relief of Willis, Murphey hit a sharp grounder to third, with Czako firing home for an attempted force out. After an errant throw, Nolan Berger was ruled to have not touched home plate, and was called out not when McNamara catcher Caden Martin stepped on home plate, but when he tagged Berger as he ran back to touch home.

The call was then overturned by the field umpire, who ruled Berger had indeed touched the plate, putting the Coalers ahead 4-3. As Irish coach Kurt Quick emerged from the visiting dugout for further explanation, he was ejected in a situation he said he was “just disappointed in how the outcome was.”

The game hit full-tilt soon thereafter, as Best was hit with the bases loaded to make it 5-3. An Ashton Harvey single the next batter made it 6-3, and a pair of McNamara throwing errors on the play scored the other two Coalers on base to crack things open at 8-3 before the inning subsided.

Both middle-inning outbursts started with the bottom of the Coalers’ order reaching base, including Eddy, the team’s nine-hitter, who singled, walked twice and scored three runs.

“He’s played so well for us hitting in the nine hole and defensively he’s been lights out; I don’t know if there’s a better defensive second baseman around,” Wills said of Eddy, who moved to shortstop when Reilly went to the mound. “He’s a kid we thought we could come in and be a glove guy, but the past week he’s been a guy that’s ignited us from the bottom of the order.”

The Coalers plated three more unearned runs in the fifth and saw Best make a defensive play for the ages at first base, diving to snare a rocket off the bat of Czako and landing on first base, beating Landon Provost back to the bag.

Harvey doubled to open the bottom of the sixth and scored on another Natyshok fielder’s choice, with Reilly driving in Natyshok two batters later on a double to end the game by the 10-run rule.

While Eddy got all the praise from Wills for getting things going, the sophomore said it was far from his own efforts that got the Coalers ahead, particularly to bounce back after an 8-2 loss at Manteno on Tuesday.

“Tuesday kind of fell apart, but today was a great chance to come back and show what we can do,” Eddy said. “... It was just [the] team working together. Once we’re hot, we just stay like that and hit the ball.”

The Coalers saw their record climb to 8-4 while the Irish fell to 6-6-1. Quick said Friday’s matchup was one the Irish needed for self-assessment and was satisfied with how things were going before the wheels began to fall off on the overturned play that led to the ejection.

“They’re probably the top team in the [Illinois Central Eight] Conference and in our subsectional, so it was a good measuring stick to see where we were at,” Quick said. “I thought we competed for four innings, and after that debacle the wheels just fell off and the kids lost focus on what we tried to do.

“It’s not what we wanted to see, but playing this game is what we wanted to do.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Harvey and Reilly each doubled and drove in a run, with Harvey adding a single and a run. Natyshok drove in a pair and allowed three earned runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings before Reilly’s scoreless 2 1/3 frames gave him the win. Berger threw a scoreless sixth and went 2-for-3 with three runs. Murphey singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run.

Provost had a 2-for-4 day at the dish for the Irish. McCue and Czako each singled and scored and Czako added an RBI. Jaxson Roberts and Deuce Allaway each had a hit.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Coalers will play two at Morris at 11 a.m. today. The Irish get back to Metro Suburban Conference competition with a home game against St. Edward at 4:30 p.m. Monday.