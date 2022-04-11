BASEBALL: Czako's walk-off single seals Mac's late-game comeback over Chicago Christian

KANKAKEE — As the three-hitter in the lineup and one of the senior leaders on Bishop McNamara’s baseball team, Nolan Czako felt as though he didn’t do his team justice when he grounded out with ducks on the pond and two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, when his team was trailing 1-0 in a home game against Chicago Christian on Monday.

But for Czako, in the bottom of the seventh, justice was served.

With the bases loaded and one out, Czako smoked an opposite-field single to right field that scored Alex Willis to give McNamara a 2-1 victory against the defending Metro Suburban Conference Red Division champions.

“He had the opportunity earlier, and we expect him to produce in those moments ... and when he got another opportunity, he came through,” McNamara coach Kurt Quick said of the Milliken University commit and third baseman. “Big-time players make big-time plays, and he did it there.”

In a battle of talented right-handed pitchers, McNamara’s Michael O’Connor and the Crusaders’ Jon Castor, the visitors drew the first run of the contest in the fifth inning on an RBI groundout from Matt Stevens.

But O’Connor didn’t allow much more in terms of Chicago Christian scoring threats, as the 6-foot-2 righty mixed a zipping fastball around the zone and sprinkled a string-pulling changeup that combined to strike out nine batters and allow six scattered hits during 6 1/3 innings of work.

While it was Czako who was credited for the game-winning hit, he took that credit and divided it amongst O’Connor; Willis, who retired the final two Crusaders; and the team’s defense, which forced two outs on the base paths in the sixth inning alone.

“Our pitching and defense; I mean, we just held that team to one run,” Czako said as he motioned toward the Crusaders’ dugout. “The only reason we were in it is because our pitching and defense has been amazing.”

As strong as O’Connor was on the mound for the Irish, Castor was just as effective, using a handful of pitches to keep the McNamara bats off-balance, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits, three walks and three strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

“We were going inning for inning with Michael and [Castor] and just had to outlast him, hang in there and see what we could do late,” Quick said. “But [Castor] had us off-balance; he was throwing backward on us, and he did a great job.”

O’Connor’s outing was his fourth in as many appearances this season, as it was the first time the junior even allowed an earned run this year in 22 1/3 innings of work, allowing just 11 hits during that time, including a one-hitter in a shutout win against Timothy Christian on April 5, two days before teammate Brady Bertrand no-hit Elmwood Park.

Quick has been elated with his pitching and defense in the early portion of the year, as the Irish now sit at 5-5-1 on the season, and knows innings like the seventh inning of Monday’s game show their offense is primed to break out as well.

“Michael’s a bulldog, another kid that wants the ball,” Quick said. “We have a great pitching staff this year and a really good defense; we just haven’t been able to get the offense going.”

Czako’s game-winner was the only hit out of the infield in the final frame, but the Irish still were able to load the bases before recording an out when Levi Croswell walked, Willis reached on a bunt single and Jaxson Roberts reached on an errant throw on a sacrifice bunt attempt.

Sophomore shortstop Mason McCue walked after Landon Provost tied the game with a sacrifice to left that drove in Croswell, which put Czako in the position he took advantage of.

“I would have never gotten that opportunity if my teammates didn’t get on base,” Czako said. “And I’m thankful for that.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Willis had a 2-for-3 day with a run scored. He walked two and struck out two in the final two-thirds of the top of the seventh. McCue doubled and walked twice.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The two teams play again at 4:30 p.m. today, this time at Chicago Christian. After splitting with IHSA Class 2A State Finalist Timothy Christian last week, Quick knows a potential sweep against the defending division champions could loom large late in the season.

“This is a great opportunity to stay with these guys and potentially win the conference,” Quick said. “They’ve been the big dogs the last few years and have beautiful facilities, so we’ll go up there, try and take two and move on.”