ROUNDUP: Kankakee baseball tops Herscher; Herscher softball barrels past Momence

High school BASEBALL

Kankakee 13, Herscher 1 (5 innings)

Kankakee improved to 6-1-1 with a win against Herscher. Isaac Stipp, Camden Kearney, Jake Zubrys and Jairus Harris collected two hits each to lead the Kays at the plate. Ty Alderson and Jaeden Harris had one single each.

Clay Schultz recorded a double to lead the Tigers at the plate. Joe Holohan had a single for an RBI. Bailey Hubert chipped in a single.

Bishop McNamara 13, Momence 4

Jaxson Roberts and Landon Provost each went 2-for-4 to lead the Irish at the plate. Caden Martin had two hits for two RBIs. Nolan Czako went 3-for-3. Drake Smith tossed four innings and totaled three strikeouts.

Aidan Wood went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI to lead Momence. Carson Statler had two singles, which was one more single than teammates CJ Wiechec and Sam Peterson.

Manteno 4, Milford 1

Bryce Vorwald went 4-for-4 with a double to lead the Bearcats at the plate. Jace Nikonchuk, Mason Senholtz and Matt Gaffney totaled two singles each. Nikonchuk also grabbed the win on the mound, giving up one hit and zero earned runs during four innings.

Milford dropped to 5-2 overall with a loss to the Panthers. Chase Clutteur recorded a single for the only hit for the Bearcats.

High school SOFTBALL

Herscher 12, Momence 0 (5 innings)

Rylie Hartman went 2-for-4 with a triple for an RBI and two runs scored to lead the Tigers at the plate. Mary Kanak added three hits in three plate appearances for a team-high three RBIs. Alison Hassett recorded two singles. Zoey Fleischauer claimed the win in the circle, giving up zero hits with four strikeouts during three innings of work.

Momence failed to produce a single hit in its loss to Herscher. No individual stats were available for the Redskins.

Trinity 20, Victory Christian 19

Elena Shold had four hits to lead the Eagles at the plate. Kendall Jackson earned the victory for the Eagles on the mound. Calleigh Moody, Tori Wells and Jackson contributed three hits each. Jackson led the squad with a team-high five RBIs.

Trinity 17, Victory Christian 2

Calleigh Moody had three hits to lead the Eagles offensively. Knieley Smith was nothing short of dominant on the mound, giving up one earned run with seven strikeouts to help her improve to 4-2 on the bump. Emily McGinnis and Tori Wells chipped in two hits and two RBIs apiece.

GIRLS SOCCER

Zion-Benton 1, Wilmington 0

Alaina Clark recorded a team-high 11 steals to lead the Wildcats. Lilliana Zavala tallied eight saves behind the net.

Wilmington 8, Argo 0

Abbie Rampa secured a hat trick by totaling a team-high three scores to lead the Wildcats. Alexa Clark, Haley Dempsey, Alaina Clark, Ella Banas and Katie Lewsader each recorded goals. Lilliana Zavala had four saves.

Ottawa 3, Coal City 1

Aubrey Mellen scored the lone goal to lead the Coalers. Melody Hamerla had four saves in the net.

Urbana Girls Invitational

Herscher placed third in the Urbana High School Girls Invitational tournament after taking a 1-0 loss to Sacred-Heart Griffin before besting Mattoon 2-1 in the third-place game.

Elise Kukuck contributed both scores to lead the Tigers against Mattoon. Katelyn Borschnack had an assist, and Rourke Ziggrosi had 17 saves in the net. Kukuck and Borschnack were both named to the All-Tournament team.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Rantoul Invitational

Nahzir Hill finished first in the long jump (6.41 m) to lead Kankakee, which finished second to Urbana in the 12-team tournament. Jayon Morrow added victories in both the 100-meter (10.88 s) and 400-meter dashes (49.50 s). Kankakee’s 4-by-200-meter relay team contributed a first-place finish (1:34.47).

Lance Johnston claimed first in shot put (13.85 m) to lead Herscher, which finished ninth overall. Travis Jones took first overall in discus (43.81 m)

Vander Dransfeldt claimed first in the pole vault (13.0 m) to lead Reed-Custer. The Comets finished 10th as a team.

Bobby Mogged finished first in the 300-meter hurdles (42.45 s) and second overall in the 110-meter hurdles (15.63 s), in addition to a fourth-place finish in the long jump (19 feet, 10 inches) to lead Tri-Point. The Chargers finished 11th.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 6, Triton College 5

Joey Humphrey went 4-for-5 with two doubles for an RBI to lead the Cavaliers. Garrett Latoz had a double and single for a run scored. Kyle Czarnecki had a double, and Ryan Eierman claimed the win on the bump, giving up five hits and four earned runs with 13 strikeouts during eight innings pitched.

KCC 9, Oakton 3

Joey Humphrey went 2-for-4 with a home run for a team-high four RBIs to lead the Cavaliers. Kyle Czarnecki added a home run and a double for two RBIs. Owen Jackson had a double and a single. Dylan Wolff earned the win on the mound, giving up six hits and three earned runs with six strikeouts during five innings.

KCC 2, Oakton 1

Owen Jackson went 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI to lead KCC at the plate. Garrett Latoz smacked a home run for an RBI. Kyle Iwinski tossed seven innings, giving up five hits and one earned run with six strikeouts.