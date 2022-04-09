ROUNDUP: Kankakee baseball rolls past Bloom; BBCHS softball suffers extra-inning heartbreak

BASEBALL

Kankakee 13, Bloom 1

Camden Kearney went 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Kays at the plate. Kearney also earned the win on the mound, giving up no hits while striking out six over two and one-third innings. Jake Zubrys had three hits in three plate appearances. Jairus Harris, Ty Alderson, and Isaac Stipp each chipped in two RBIs apiece.

Grant Park 7, Grace Christian 1

Wesley Schneider went 2-for-3 with a triple to lead the Dragons. Owen Reynolds added two singles while Sawyer Loitz chipped in a team-high two RBIs off two singles. Keaton Lacer picked up the win, giving up two hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts over six innings of work.

Caleb Dandurand, Evan Marshall, Zach McGuirt, and Evan Rauwolf each collected a single to lead the Crusaders at the plate.

Coal City 13, Peotone 2 (5 innings)

Abram Wills and Kaelan Natyshok each recorded two hits, including homeruns for four RBIs apiece to lead the Coalers. Braiden Young and Braden Reilly had a single. Reilly also claimed the win on the bump, giving up three hits and two earned runs with eight strikeouts over four and two-thirds innings pitched.

Matt Derkacy went 2-for-2 with two singles for two RBIs to lead Peotone. Brock Krska had a single for a run scored. Ryan Marsh chipped in a run scored.

Trinity 12, Illinois Lutheran 2 (6 innings)

Caleb Kendregan went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored to lead the Eagles. Gage Fann had a single. Trent Schultz added two hits. Schultz also recorded the win on the mound, giving up two hits and one earned run with sevens strikeouts over four innings of work.

Gardner-South Wilmington 15, St. Anne-Donovan 0 (4 innings)

Cale Halpin totaled three hits for an RBI to lead the Panthers. Dane Halpin had two doubles for four runs scored. Ethan Maxard had two hits, including a double for three runs scored and an RBI. Gabe McHugh earned the victory on the bump, giving up two hits with eight strikeouts over four innings of work.

Eric Savoie and Dalton Anderson each collected one hit to lead the Cardinals.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln-Way East 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 4 (9 innings)

Bradley-Bourbonnais suffered a tough defeat in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the ninth inning. Ellie Haggard went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple for an RBI to lead the Boilermakers. Natalie Johnson had two singles while Emmie Longtin chipped in a double for a run scored. Libby Spaulding had two doubles and an RBI.

Peotone 7, Chicago Christian 3

Ashley Veltman went 2-for-3 with a homerun for two RBIs to lead the Blue Devils. Mady Kibelkis had a single. Mackenzie Strough claimed the victory in the circle, giving up seven hits and three earned runs over seven inning of action. Alyssa Pasch had a double for an RBI.

Grant Park 8, Grace Christian 2

Molly Markland smacked a single for three RBIs to lead the Dragons. Markland also tossed five innings, giving up four hits and one earned runs with seven strikeouts. Ava Desidero had a single.

Natalie Dalton went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI and a run scored to lead the Crusaders. Emily Kemnetz and Aynslee Pasel contributed one single each.

Gardner-South Wilmington 14, St. Anne 8

Makaila McDaniel had three hits, including an homerun for two RBIs to lead the Panthers. Jayden Buchanan pitched all seven innings, giving up five hits with 11 strikeouts to pick up the win. Aspen Lardi and Grace Olsen had two hits apiece. Hannah Frescura had a double and a team-high four RBIs.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Illinois Lutheran 23, Trinity 2

After winning three-straight games the Eagles suffered a tough loss to Illinois Lutheran. No individual stats were available for the Trinity.

Momence 13, Donovan 3

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Makayla Dietrich went 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead the Wildcats. Jenna Schermann and Dayla Castillo recorded an RBI each. Kenzie Faupel went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases.

GIRLS SOCCER

Peotone 4, Wilmington 0

No individual stats were available for Peotone.

Alexa Clark had 10 steals to lead the Wildcats. Lilliana Zavala recorded 13 saves behind the net.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 15, Waubonsie 3 (5 innings)

Owen Jackson went 3-for-3 with a homerun for a team-high six RBIs to lead the Cavaliers. Daniel Puplava and Drake Schrodt recorded two singles each. Trent Spoon grabbed the win on the bump, giving up five hits and one earned runs with 10 strikeouts over five innings pitched.

KCC 10, Waubonsie 5

Owen Jackson contributed a double and a single for a team-high three RBIs to lead KCC at the plate. Beyonce Paulina had two singles for an RBI and a run scored. Matt Lelito claimed the win on the mound, giving up six hits and three earned runs with nine stirkouts over five innings.