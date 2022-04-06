TRACK AND FIELD: BBCHS combines for 19 event victories between boys and girls

BRADLEY — Not even a little bit of rain, nor a dramatic temperature drop could put a damper on the track and field student-athletes of Bishop McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Dwight, Herscher, and Momence, who all gathered at BBCHS in what was most of the squads’ outdoor season-opening meet this season on Wednesday evening.

The slight rain showers and dip in temperature didn’t take away from the tremendous talents displayed in all events, especially for Bradley-Bourbonnais, who swept both the boys and girls meets with team scores of 236.17 and 205.5, respectively.

The Boilermakers boys’ team won nine events to allow themselves to finish with 154.17 more team points than second-place finisher Herscher as the Tigers totaled 82 team points. Bishop McNamara took third (63.83 points), followed by Dwight (36), and Momence (20).

“I was happy with winning nine events,” boys head coach Freddie Dudek said. “You’re not going to run your best time when you’re running through wind and rain, but they came out, and overcame it and did what they know they can do.”

On the girls side, the Boilers finished with 10 event victories to afford themselves to finish 100.5 points more than second-place finisher Bishop McNamara, who totaled 105 points. Dwight grabbed third with 40 points, followed by Momence (22) and Herscher (17.5).

“I thought we competed pretty well,” girls head coach Matt McLain said. “The weather conditions weren’t great for setting times or anything like that, but we were able to get our first outdoor meet completed ... when you win 10 events you are going to do well point-wise.”

<strong>BBCHS’ Herrera bursts for first in 100-meter dash</strong>

In one of the most highly anticipated races of the evening, thanks to elite sprinters such as Tony Phillips and Jaydon Wright of Bishop McNamara and the quartet of Neal May, Tyran Bender, Jaeden Clark and Mario Herrera of Bradley-Bourbonnais, the 100-meter dash couldn’t have been any closer.

All six of the sprinters finished within 0.4 seconds of each other, leaving the judges to have to look at a true photo finish, where Herrera ultimately was the one who came across the finish line first with a time of 11.2 seconds.

“It’s always really close for the first 15 meters, but after that it’s about who wants it more at the very end” Herrera said. “I haven’t ran the 100-meter dash in a while, and so coming into the race at my home school I really wanted to win it.”

The senior sprinter noted that he knew his heat was filled with elite talent, such as returning state champion Tony Phillips, who won state in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes last spring in IHSA Class 1A, but he didn’t let that get into his head prior to his race.

“I’m really proud of myself for getting this win,” Herrera said. “I’ve seen photos of Phillips before, but I put all that to the side.

“Names are names, and it’s a new season and I wanted it.”

<strong>McNamara’s Martinez claims a comeback victory in 1600-meter showdown</strong>

Heading into her race against six BBCHS runners, her teammate Marley Green, and Gracie Kent of Herscher, Bishop McNamara’s Evita Martinez had a plan that she executed to perfection in order to claim first overall.

Running in one of the last events of the evening, where the temperature was at its coldest, Martinez planned to use the few runners in front of her as a shield from the wind. At first it left her trailing runners such as Mady Dykstra and Madeline Mellin of BBCHS, but eventually when it came to the final lap, Martinez kicked things into high gear by pulling ahead of the field to edge Dykstra by 2.8 seconds with a first-place time of five minutes and 51.2 seconds.

“It was a little cold and so I feel like a ran a bit slower, but I feel like I did good for my first meet of the season,” Martinez said. “I can definitely improve more though.”

<strong>Herscher’s Rogers makes seamless return</strong>

Over the past four years Herscher long distance runner Drew Rogers has made his presence felt not only throughout the local area, but throughout the entire country as it relates to distance running.

From winning multiple state titles to winning the 2020-21 Illinois Gatorade Runner of the Year award, Rogers has accomplished more than most student-athletes ever dream of, and yet despite coming off a stress fracture in his foot, Rogers once again made his presence known with his first victory of the season in the 1600-meter distance race.

“It’s amazing to be racing again in competition,” Rogers said of his return to the track. “It feels like it’s been so long since it’s been like four or five months since I’ve actually raced, and so it feels really good to win again, even in the crappy weather.”

<strong>Other Individual Boys Winners</strong>

200 M —Tony Phillips, Bishop McNamara (23.3 s); 400 M — Josiah Jones, Bradley-Bourbonnais (54.5 s); 800 M — Jeremiah Lanum, Bradley-Bourbonnais (2:05); 3200 M — Christian Provost, Bishop McNamara (11:19); 110m Hurdles — CJ Shapiro, Bradley-Bourbonnais (18.2 s); 300m Hurdles — CJ Shapiro, Bradley-Bourbonnais (47.2 s); 4x100 relay — Jaydon Wright, Alan Smith, Sam Munsterman, Tony Phillips, Bishop McNamara (NT); 4x200 relay — Jaydon Wright, Alan Smith , Sam Munsterman, Tony Phillips, Bishop McNamara (NT); 4x400 relay —Mario Herrera, Tyran Bender, Michael Decarlo, Avion Strickland, Bradley-Bourbonnais (3:38.2); 4x800 relay — Anthony Embry, Brian Douglas, Andrew Mann, Alex Bonilla, Bradley-Bourbonnais (9:22.6); Shot Put — Lance Johnston, Herscher (13.49m); Discus —Travis Jones, Herscher (40.99m); High Jump — Nathan Domont, Bradley-Bourbonnais (1.80m); Long Jump — Sam Munsterman, Bishop McNamara (5.62m); Triple Jump — Marcus Vinardi, Bradley-Bourbonnais (11.15m).

<strong>Other Individual Girls Winners</strong>

100 M — Terah Coiley, Bradley-Bourbonnais (13.7 s); 200 M — Jeri Terrel-McCullum, Bradley-Bourbonnais (29.7 s); 400 M — Krista Surprenant, Bishop McNamara (1:08); 800 M — Evita Martinez, Bishop McNamara (5:51); 3200 M — Madeline Mellin, Bradley-Bourbonnais (NT); 100m Hurdles — Shelby Corbett, Bishop McNamara (18.1 s); 300m Hurdles — Shelby Corbett, Bishop McNamara (55.9 s); 4x100 relay — J’mya Spaulding, Jeri Terrel-McCullum, Terah Coiley, Lundynn Carrell, Bradley-Bourbonnais (53.7 s); 4x200 relay — J’mya Spaulding, Jeri Terrel-McCullum, Terah Coiley, Lundynn Carrell, Bradley-Bourbonnais (1:59); 4x400 relay — Lauren Schwab, Sophia DeCarlo, Terah Coiley, Destiny Adams, Bradley-Bourbonnais (5:32); Shot Put — Payton Graham, Bradley-Bourbonnais (9.65m); Discus — Payton Graham, Bradley-Bourbonnais (28.85m); High Jump — Myantai Sumrall, Bradley-Bourbonnais (1.30m); Long Jump — Lauren Schwab, Bradley-Bourbonnais (4.18m); Tara Rodgers, Bradley-Bourbonnais (8.65m).