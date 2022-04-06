BASEBALL: Central brings arms, bats to Joliet for nonconference win over Dwight

JOLIET — Following Central’s 3-1 loss to Beecher Tuesday, Comets baseball coach Brian Kohn and his staff challenged his team to bounce back with a vengeance when the team took the trip up to Joliet’s Duly Health and Care Field to take on Dwight.

The Comets clearly got the message, scoring in every inning and throwing a combined one-hitter to earn a 14-1 victory over the Trojans in a five-inning affair.

“We issued a challenge after our tough Beecher loss yesterday, where we didn’t bring our bats and support [pitcher] Luke [Shoven] very well, and our bats showed up today,” Kohn said. “Hitting is pretty contagious for us, and I don’t want to jinx it, but we seem to be pretty feast or famine right now, and we’re just trying to find our middle ground.”

The top third of the Comets’ order — Carson Turner, Shoven and Amarion Paxton — each gave the team two hits and three runs, setting the table for two-run first and second innings and five-run third and fourth innings.

Paxton, who started the game in center field before throwing two no-hit innings to finish the game, missed last season due to injury, but has been the Comets’ most steady bat as they’ve jumped out to a 6-1 start this season.

“He’s a beast; he’s the ultimate teammate, ultimate competitor,” Kohn said. “Keeping him healthy is gonna be key for us, but he has a contagious smile and we go as he goes.

“He can get it going in all phases and it’s awesome to see him healthy.”

Whether it was Paxton closing it out, Michael Hess at the start or Kyle Gifford for an inning of middle relief, the Trojans couldn’t find an answer for any of the pitchers who toed the rubber for Central Wednesday.

They pushed a run across in the third when Jacob Watchinski and Will Trainor’s back-to-back walks precluded an infield fly that was dropped, with Watchinski scoring on a throwing error to third. But save for Dawson Carr’s infield single that opened the game, the Trojans couldn’t tally any hits as their young team that features six underclassmen is attempting to get in a groove through an early season full of rainouts.

“When you get pushed back a day or two days, it’s hard to get kids on the right schedule pitching-wise, and we haven’t been able to get in a rhythm on either side; we’re outside one day, in the gym the next,” Trojans coach Jonathan Golden said. “But hopefully as we get some better weather, we’ll get moving here pretty [well].”

Golden and the Trojans know that there will be some growing pains along the way this season, one that has started with an 0-5 record, but that didn’t stop them from continuing to build a bit of a tradition with Central of playing in large, neutral venues.

Last season they played at Corn Crib Stadium in Normal, home of the collegiate summer baseball team, the Normal CornBelters, before taking the trip north to play at the home of the Joliet Slammers and the University of St. Francis.

“Me and Brian, my first year coaching here we kind of got close, talking about mutual friends and stuff,” Golden said. “I had some connections with some people and it worked out for us to do something fun for the kids.”

For Kohn, not only are the Comets finally starting to get into a rhythm that the Trojans are looking for after playing three games in three days, but he also got to show his boys where he used to lace up his cleats during his college career at St. Francis.

“This is our third game in three days and we’d played four coming into the week, so that’s been nice,” Kohn said. “[The Comets and Trojans] try and play somewhere neat every year, and to come back to the place where I played college baseball, that was pretty neat too.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Turner mashed a triple for one of his two hits. Shoven drove in three runs and Paxton drove in a pair. Hess allowed a hit and punched one out in two innings. Gifford allowed an unearned run in a hitless inning and Paxton walked three and struck out four in two hitless innings.

Trainor allowed nine runs (four earned) on seven hits and four strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings for Dwight.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Comets visit Beecher and the Trojans host Putnam County today, both at 4:#30 p.m.