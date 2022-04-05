SOFTBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais opens SWSC play with runaway win over Bolingbrook

BOURBONNAIS — With more than half a dozen key returning players, including four returning starting infielders, on hand for the Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team this spring, expectations from within are high for the Boilermakers this season.

Those expectations were largely met as the Boilers opened their season last month, as they got off to a 6-1-1 start leading up to Tuesday’s SouthWest Suburban Conference opener, a home tilt with Bolingbrook.

And in Tuesday’s clash, the Boilermakers showed just how much of a threat they can be when they rode a dominant pitching effort from Lilly Spaulding and saw their bats catch fire in the middle of the game, led by Natalie Johnson’s four-RBI effort, for an 8-2 victory over the Raiders.

Johnson highlighted a five-run fourth with a towering three-run homerun and added a sacrifice fly an inning later, while also serving as Spaulding’s other half as the team’s catcher.

“When I’m struggling she knows when to call timeout and help get me back together, help me feel better and pick me up,” Spaulding said of her batterymate. “When she’s at bat I know I can always count on her to put runners in scoring position, hit a homerun or advance runners.”

Johnson’s fourth-inning blast helped the Boilers immediately bounce back from an inning in which the Raiders provided Spaulding her biggest test, despite the fact a ball in play didn’t leave the infield all inning.

After Isabella Farias opened the inning with an infield hit that hit off third base and shot up into the air, she reached third one batter later on a throwing error, putting runners at the corner and nobody out.

Sydney Hinosoja drove Farias in on an RBI groundout to Emmie Longtin, but after a fielder’s choice and a walk gave the Raiders two runners on with two out, Spaulding picked up a huge strikeout to end the frame.

Spaudling, a southpaw sophomore, is the team’s bonafide ace after spending last year as part of a one-two punch with now-graduated Kennedi Pepin. With efforts like her fourth-inning escapability, along with growing leadership abilities, Boilers coach Haylee Beck has become enthralled with what her ace is becoming already.

“I would have said last year Libby was someone who was calm, cool and collected, always stayed in her circle, threw well and was calm,” Beck said. “Now she’s not only doing that, but making sure others are too.

“She’s doing that with her voice, making sure others are as comfortable as she is. And to see that going from freshman to sophomore year is awesome.”

After escaping her fourth-inning jam, Spaulding was given her first lead of the game as the Boilers cracked things open. As they became accustomed to a growing-and-shrinking strike zone and made their adjustments to Raiders pitcher Tyanna Thomas, who spent the first half of the game keeping the Boilers off balance, the hosts busted loose in a hurry.

Johnson’s round-tripper brought home Emmie Longtin and Ellie Haggard, who opened the frame with back-to-back singles. Bri Melchor was driven in on an RBI double from Liberty Rivard, who later scored on a passed ball to complete the carnage.

“That second time through [the lineup] we knew Thomas would continue to throw what she throws, we needed to just trust ourselves and go for it, and if we take confidence swings good things happen,” Beck said. “That’s the biggest thing, is when we’re taking confident swings, regardless of who’s throwing or who’s behind the plate, good things happen.”

The Boilers weren’t done either, as a Haggard double, Johnson sacrifice fly and Spaulding double each drove in runs to put the game totally in their hands before the Raiders plated one in the seventh when two singled sandwiched an error.

Now at 7-1-1 on the year and 1-0 in the SWSC, the Boilers couldn’t have asked for much better of a start. Although they’re a team rich with returning experience, none of their returning players have played a full season that wasn’t at least shortened by COVID-19 the past two years.

But as a team that has all bought in and fit together so well, Johnson thinks the team will be able to continue their growth as they prepare for the grinding gauntlet of a full season that they hope to end with a deeper push than last year’s IHSA Class 4A Regional semifinals.

“You just have to take care of your body, because it’s a lot, and know your role; and my role is to hit the ball far,” Johnson said. “If everyone does their role, we’ll be fine.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Spaulding struck out eight and allowed one earned run over three scattered hits in her complete game. Haggard went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Johnson had four RBIs to go along with her homer. Bella Pusateri had two hits and a run. Longtin singled once and scored twice. Bri Melchor and Rivard each had a hit and a run and Rivard added an RBI.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers visit Lincoln-Way East at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.