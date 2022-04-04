SOFTBALL: Kankakee goes wild in home opener against Rich Township

KANKAKEE — After the past two-plus weeks of wet, gloomy weather had held the Kankakee softball team off the diamond for 17 days, the Kays showed that they had plenty of offense built up, unloading a whopping 15 runs in the first inning of Monday’s home opener against Rich Township, a game they went on to win by a lopsided 27-0 final in four innings.

“The practices inside were getting so dry and we were just so hungry to get out and play,” Kays coach Allie VadeBoncouer said. “For it to be a home game and have a decent fan turnout, they were excited.

“They wanted to get out here right after school, had a whole new playlist and everything.”

After a perfect top of the first from Kankakee starter Maddie James, the offense went right to work, plating six runs and seeing the first eight batters reach base before an out was recorded, eventually sending 21 batters to the plate in the 15-run opening frame.

Taking on a Southland Athletic Conference opponent they swept by a combined 32-2 tally in two games last season, senior shortstop Avery Jackson said the team knew it would have its chances to get on base in a multitude of ways, as evidenced by their 16 hits, eight walks and five hit batters, and came into the game with the mindset of being aggressive, a similar approach the pitching staff and defense took.

“Anything close we swung at, and our pitchers, any balls they did let them hit, our infield was behind them,” Jackson said. “We had a really good energy to start and I think that helped with the outcome.”

Jackson tallied a whopping six RBIs on the day, including her first career homerun on her home field, joining Breanna Lamie and Kylee Cunningham as dinger swingers on Monday.

As a four-year starter playing in her final home opener, the future Iowa Hawkeye said she hasn’t yet grasped the fact her senior softball season has started, but she already has a great memory to take away in Monday.

“It hasn’t kicked in yet; warming up and listening to our music, it’s just like, this is really the last year,” Jackson said. “I don’t think it will fully kick in until later this year, but just to think this was my last first home game, it really has gone by fast.

“I’m glad with the outcome to it, especially with that hit. I’ve been waiting for that moment.”

With leadoff hitter Diamond Blomlie, a Bishop McNamara transfer, bringing bucketloads of energy to the Kays and joining Jackson as a team leader, VadeBoncouer, who, like Jackson, was a four-year starter (and All-State selection) at Kankakee herself, has seen the energy levels reach rare air.

“I’m trying to take this year and go as slow as possible because [Jackson] is a player you cant teach with the instincts she has,” VadeBoncouer said. “And now with Diamond...her and Avery have created an energy in this program I haven’t seen in a long time.

“You add Bri Lamie and the top of my order is exciting to watch. I can’t wait to see them all together this year.”

And it’s not just the top of her order that has VadeBoncouer stoked for the young season that the team has started off 2-1. With James and Kylie Glogowski combining to twirl a shutout in the circle and nine different players recording a hit, the Kays are hoping to not only put together their 13th-straight winning season, but also toss their hat in the ring when it comes to local pride.

“Since I’ve been here we haven’t quite been able to get to the next level — especially against some of the local teams, we seem to be near the bottom,” VadeBoncouer said. “But you add a couple keep personalities and key energies, we’re gonna be a fun team to watch this year.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Jackson finished a double shy of the cycle and added four runs to her six RBIs. Lamie homered, singled twice and drove in four and Cunningham also homered. Blomlie singled three times, scored four times and drove in four runs. Nora Mulcahy had two hits and three RBIs. Maggie Mulcahy, Glogowski, Dakota Senesac and Kennashia Chandler each had a hit.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays host Momence at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.