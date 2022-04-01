BASEBALL: Peotone and Kankakee tie after wild sixth and seventh innings

KANKAKEE <strong>—</strong> Nobody likes things to end in a tie, not in life and definitely not in sports. However, every once in a while, a tie can still feel liberating, given certain circumstances.

This rare exception was evident on Friday evening when Peotone and Kankakee had to call its game in the middle of an 11-11 tie.

In a sport where extra innings are traditionally played until a winner is determined, one built on the foundational idea that ties don’t exist, this is the second time the Blue Devils have finished in a tie this season, after a 2-2 tie with Bishop McNamara last week.

Just like last week’s game between the Blue Devils and McNamara, Friday’s clash at Kankakee also was called due to darkness as wet, gloomy weather that has dominated much of the past two weeks, at least gave way for a few hours of action.

“I haven’t seen a tie in my coaching experience prior to this season — a tie is better than a loss,” Blue Devils coach Keith Coppens said. “We wanted to win, and our guys played hard enough to win, but we just had a couple of physical and mental errors, and Kankakee did what they needed to do when they were down in the sixth

“So, kudos to them for being resilient like we had to be in the seventh.”

Peotone looked as if it was in prime position to take the nonconference game when it built up a 7-4 lead heading into the bottom half of the sixth inning thanks to the help of two defensive errors by the Kays, but a seven-run half-inning by the home team completely turned the tide.

Jaeden Harris led Kankakee off with a lead-off single before Peotone recorded its first error on a routine flyout by Camden Kearney, giving the Kays runners on first and second with no outs. Jairus Harris quickly made the Blue Devils pay by smacking a line drive double for two RBIs to cut his squads deficit to 7-6 before Peotone recorded its second error of the evening on another routine flyout, which afforded Kankakee runners on first and third.

Camden Lonberger then hit an RBI single to tie the game, followed by a drawn walk, fielder choice groundout, an RBI single by Ty Alderson, fielder’s choice groundout, RBI walk by Jaeden Harris, and a two RBI double by Kearney.

“That sixth inning is who I believe we are,” Kankakee head coach Tony Sykes said. “I expect that in the future, and I think as we play more games, that’s how we’ll start in the beginning of games.”

The seven-run eruption helped shift all the momentum toward the Kays as they took a commanding 11-7 lead into the final frame.

But Peotone showed no sign of quiting despite only having a runner on first with two outs in the top of the seventh.

Following a single by Kade Hupe and a drawn walk by Brock Krska, the Blue Devils scored a run when Connor Janik drew a walk with the bases loaded to cut his squads’ deficit to three runs.

Matt Derkacy ripped a two-run single up the middle to keep his team alive while trailing 11-10 with two outs.

Needing a much-needed hit, Austin Massat barreled a clutch RBI double to tie the game before Derkacy was thrown out at home on the same play to end the carnage.

“I was really happy about our ability to comeback in the top of the seventh,” Coppens said. “I think we have really good hitters and we haven’t shown it so far this season because we’ve been struggling to score. ... Guys tonight found a way to barrel up the ball, and that’s what we are looking for.”

With the sunset vastly approaching, Kankakee’s Jacob Zubrys notched a lead-off single to begin the bottom of the seventh, but the Kays’ next three batters all struck out, which ultimately forced the umpires to call the game in an 11-11 tie after seven innings.

“That’s how the game goes sometimes,” Sykes said of the late-game back-and-forth. “Peotone was excited and focused and they got the job done.

“Hats off to them because they hit the ball.”

STAT BOOK

Jaeden Harris and Zubrys totaled three RBIs each to lead the Kays. Anderson went 3-for-3 with three singles for an RBI and a run scored. Kearney gave up eight hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts over four and one-third innings pitched.

Massat went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead the Blue Devils. Derkacy added three hits in four plate appearances for three RBIs and a run scored. Hupe totaled two singles and two runs scored.

UP NEXT

Kankakee (2-1-1) will return home to host Rich Township at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, and Peotone (1-3-2) will head to Streator on the same day and time.