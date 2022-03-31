Mason's Musings: The pillars

One of the most common subjects coaches, officials and parents bring up during conversations we have at games is how busy Cody Smith and I must have been lately, transitioning seasons with All-Area teams from the winter while beginning the spring season.

And it’s true — until our schedules and the weather both cooled off with the chilly, wet weather the past week or so, Cody and I had busier weeks than average. But my retort to any coaches or school officials who have mentioned that has been the same — “not as busy as you.”

Teachers and educators are some of the most underpaid people in the workforce in the eyes of this sports editor. Tagged with the responsibility of shaping the future of the land of the free, these people work tireless hours that are mindfully overlooked with more frequency than they’re applauded. And on top of that, several of these educators stick around after — and sometimes before — the school day as coaches and leaders of other extra-curricular activities.

As I told Cody at the office a few weeks ago, we think our midnight-ending work days can be long, but these are people who are having days end just as late and starting hours earlier.

And there are no people we here in the Daily Journal Sports department have to rely on more than these people, particularly at this time of year when the seasons shift.

Our All-Area teams began relying on submitted photos rather than our traditional All-Area photo shoot days during COVID-19, adding a responsibility for schools to help us get our work done. And, as seems to be tradition this time of year, rain and other crummy weather elements already have nuked our aggregate schedule, where we again rely on the folks running the area schools and their athletic departments to help keep us up to date in a spring sports season that sees our 24 schools offer a combined 103 sports.

There are times when I will be typing an email or preparing to make a phone call and almost will feel guilt for asking a coach or athletic director to again help me do my job. But the truth is, for us to be able to cover as much ground as we can, whether that be highlighting historic performances or unique stories or simply getting stats and scores aggregated from as many games as possible (Editor’s note: coaches are encouraged to email nightly results to sports@daily-journal.com at the conclusion of their games), we have to rely to a certain degree on these people, and they never fail to deliver.

Additionally, the job of a journalist means your social interactions are a bit different. Yes, we have coworkers and an office, where we frequently meet and see each other, but a majority of our interactions are with people outside of the Daily Journal umbrella.

As much as I truly, dearly love my coworkers in the newsroom, one of the things that makes the sports editor role so enjoyable is the interactions I have out and about. I’ve waxed poetically on a few occasions about how great it is to work with the kids we cover and share their proudest moments, but it’s also a treat to get to know, learn about and even befriend a wide cast of characters that make our coverage area one that is diverse and filled with great people and also one that hardly ever gives me the same day twice in a row.

Many of those people will never receive recognition for all they do, and the ones who are recognized are normally not honored to the degree they deserve. Whether in the classroom or outside of it, and not just in the realm of sports, there are several dozens of people who give much more of their time, effort and sometimes even financial assistance toward bettering our future.

And that is also extended to the officials umpiring and refereeing the contests. With the way officials sometimes are treated, there are plenty of instances when they could lose their cool. But more often than not, I am seeing our local officials sharing smiles and jokes with kids and coaches alike, many realizing that the effect they can have on the student-athletes they officiate goes further than the game at hand.

These are people who often serve in thankless roles, from the top of the ladder of athletic directors who are busier than a Target cashier on Black Friday with tasks both large and small, to the assistant coaches at the freshmen levels, where more and more paid hours turn into volunteer work, to certified officials, the endangered species of prep sports.

They’re teaching. They’re coaching. They’re keeping up to date with what’s going on in the hallways and in the social circle, ensuring their kids are safe while also serving as a comfortable ear all kids are always looking for that they can trust, and one not every kid gets the fortune of having when they need it.

They’re the pillars of the places that create our tomorrow.

And on behalf of us here at the Daily Journal sports department, as well as student-athletes, parents and fans who likely don’t all realize what all goes into what you do, I just want to say thank you to those who do much to help us cover the kids I know you all love and care for with the passion of a thousand suns.