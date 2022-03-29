ROUNDUP: Bradley-Bourbonnais badminton bests Lincoln-Way East; Boilers baseball falls to Plainfield South

BADMINTON

Bradley-Bourbonnais 12, Lincoln-Way East 3

Vivian Myrick, Kate Spittal, Hanna Thompson, Sarah Denton, Maddie Penrod, Leslie Lovell, Gabby Rounds, Gabby Hubbs, and Laura Tejero each led the Boilermakers with singles play victories. Doubles partners Tara DePoister and Spittal, Myrick and Denton, and Hubbs and Rounds chipped in wins as well in doubles play.

BASEBALL

Plainfield South 12, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2

A four-run second for Plainfield South gave the Boilermakers an early deficit they couldn't crawl out of at home Tuesday. Cody Freitas doubled and scored a run. Cal Darling singled and scored and Domonic Panozzo drove in a run with his single. Vernon Malone also drove in a run. Malone started on the mound and allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits and a strikeout in three innings

Central 13, Illinois Lutheran 1 (5 innings)

Luke Shoven and Carson Turner tallied two hits each to lead the Comets. Shoven totaled a team-high four RBIs. Nick Krueger snagged the win on the mound, giving up two hits and one unearned run over four innings with nine strikeouts.

Trinity 4, Heritage Christian (IN) 3

Trinity overcame five errors in the field to best Heritage Christian by one run. Gage Fann went 2-for-3 with a double to help total a team-high three RBIs to lead the Eagles. Caleb Kendregan recorded a double while Clay Gadbois claimed the victory on the mound, giving up one hit and zero runs over two innings.

Marquette 6, Dwight 0

The Trojans were held hitless in their shutout loss to Marquette.

SOFTBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Minooka 2 (8 innings)

BBCHS tied with Minooka after eight innings due to darkness. Natalie Johnson led the Boilermakers with two hits, including a homerun for a team-high two RBIs. Libby Spaulding and ellie Haggard contributed two hits each. Spaulding went eight innings, giving up four hits with eight strikeouts.

Central 13, Illinois Lutheran 1

Alana Gray recorded a double and a triple for a team-high five RBIs to lead Central at the plate. Emma Skeen added an RBI single and two runs scored. Ella White grabbed the victory on the mound, giving up tow hits and zero earned runs over three innings pitched.

Marquette 8, Dwight 5

Erin Anderson and Jordan Schultz each collected two hits to lead the Trojans. Rachel heath and Alexis Thetard contributed one hit each.

Calumet Christian 13, Trinity 5

Trinity suffered an eight-run loss in its season opener. Kierstin Moody led the Eagles with three hits. Emily McGinnis had two hits.

Donovan 18, Grant Park 14

Brooke Veldhuizen went 2-for-3 with a double and a single to lead the Dragons. Molly Markland and Grace Fick had two hits each. Alexis Thompson went 2-for-4 with two singles.

Kenzie Faupel went 3-for-3 for two RBIs and three runs scored to lead Donovan at the plate. Kaelannie LaFond tossed three and two-thirds innings, giving up four hits and one earned run to pick up the win. Jenna Scherman and Kylee Faupel added two hits and two RBIs each.

GIRLS SOCCER

Herscher 5, Reavis 1

Elise Kukuck and Katelyn Borschnack totaled two goals each to lead the Tigers. Emma Haugen scored off an assist by Kukuck. Rourke Zigrossi tallied five saves behind the net.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 15, Danville Area Community College 5

Daniel Puplava went 2-for-5 with a homerun and a team-high three RBIs to lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Owen Jackson had a single and a double for two RBIs. Joey Humphrey went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Trent Spoon claimed the victory on the bump, giving up five hits and five earned runs over five innings of work.