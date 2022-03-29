GIRLS SOCCER: Bradley-Bourbonnais claims All-City title win win at Bishop McNamara

KANKAKEE — Not much is the same today as it was three years ago. On the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic that totally changed the world, took away IHSA spring sports two seasons ago and stripped away All-City action in several sports, including girls soccer, last year, both Bradley-Bourbonnais and Bishop McNamara entered Tuesday's matchup with new head coaches and a boatload of new faces leading the way.

But what hasn't changed is the school left holding the All-City girls soccer crown.

After defeating Kankakee 6-0 on the road last week, the Boilermakers were road warriors once again at McNamara Tuesday, where senior midfielder Tess Wallace netted a hat trick to lead the Boilers to a 7-1 victory over the Fightin' Irish, giving the defending All-City champions the title once again this spring.

Boilermakers coach Kristen Powell, who directed all of the coaching credit to her assistants, said her players bought into the word all of the coaching staff has on their clipboards, a word that turned a 1-1 halftime tie into a decisive victory for the visiting team that gave them local bragging rights and a 2-2 overall record.

"We all have 'Believe' on the back of our clipboards and I think this got us through today," Powell said. "...Mac did a great job pressuring in the first half and it was a wake up call.

"Our halftime speech was pointed towards getting our attitudes right, getting our focus back and remembering that we are skilled players."

Hailey Brady was set up by Mady Dykstra for the game's first goal about 10 minutes in to give the Boilers an early lead. But McNamara, with 10 freshmen on their roster compared to the 11 seniors on the Boilermakers, was able to pull back to even things up at 1-1 when one of those freshmen, Sherlyn Perez, found the back of the net 20 minutes later.

Seven of the 10 Irish freshmen found themselves in the McNamara starting lineup, which was shorthanded in addition to inexperienced, without injured starters Halle and Lillee Nugent. Coach Chuck Goranson credited his youthful squad for hanging with the bigger, more experienced opposition before fatigue began to set in.

"It was a great exhibition by those freshmen, learning the game while being asked to do a lot at the same time," Goranson said. "We were ecstatic being tied at half; BB is a big school and it's always a difficult contest.

"I give them a lot of credit for not hanging their heads. …We just got tired, and that’s OK."

The Boilers ended the first half with an offensive fury, one that continued out of the break with several close chances before Hailey Brooks finally broke the tie on a set up from Wallace near the second half's midway point.

"It was the mindset," Brooks said. "At the half we decided that we wanted to win this and I think that’s where all the heart is."

After the Boilers took the lead, they only built upon it. Wallace quickly made it 3-1 on a header that was assisted by Gianna Basile, which was again quickly followed up by the first of two second-half goals from Messiya Sherrod, both coming off of assists from Brady.

Before Sherrod's second goal brought the match to its final score, Wallace was able to find the back of the net two more times to earn a second-half hat trick, one a header and one a deep boot from just outside the box, and both on assists from fellow senior Gianna Basile.

"It was really a team effort," Wallace said. "We were able to connect players and we were able to create opportunities."

Despite stumbling down the stretch, Goranson saw plenty of positives his young team can take as they fell to 0-2 in their first season of action since 2018-19. And while that youth was on full display, perhaps the most impressive came from junior captain Camille Kuntz.

"The girls look up to her," Goranson said. "She’ll leave everything on the line, she’ll never make excuses and she's the first to provide positive feedback."

As the Irish look to build upon their early growing pains, Wallace and her teammates are excited at the potential that lies ahead this season with the All-City title now in their back pocket.

"It really brings pride," Wallace said. "We were able to step up and close out the game excitedly.

"It’s the BBCHS program back at it again."

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish visit Beecher at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and the Boilers travel to Stagg at 5 p.m. Friday.