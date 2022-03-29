Coal City bests Peotone in Baseball; Blue Devils softball earns first win of the year

COAL CITY <strong>— </strong>Coming off three-straight losses, most recently an 18-0 loss at Minooka last Monday, Coal City's baseball team has desperately wanted to put its sluggish start in the rearview mirror.

After patiently waiting and having to cancel four games over the past eight days due to poor weather conditions, the Coalers finally got their chance to bounce back when they took the field at home against Peotone on Tuesday, where Coal City wound up taking a 9-0 win over the Blue Devils.

"That Minooka loss was one that we wanted to wash away pretty quickly and we haven't had a chance to get to do that," Coal City head coach Greg Wills said. "...It felt really good to go out and do some good things at home."

The Coalers kicked things off in the third inning when they went on to string six-straight hits to open the bottom half of the frame, including a grand-slam by Ashton Harvey, which helped the home team burst out to a 5-0 lead.

"I had a tough game against Minooka last Monday and so I was just trying to come in and drive the ball," Harvey said of his grand slam. "It was just nice to get it out over the field and not strike out twice."

Coal City kept its 5-0 lead in tact throughout the first four innings with the help of a dominant performance by its ace on the mound. Coalers starting pitcher Abram Wills nearly struck out every batter he faced, as the hurler tallied nine strikeouts and just three hits given up with zero walks over four innings to pick up the win on the bump.

"We all know how Abram can throw and so we love it when he's on the mound," Harvey said. "We have confidence in him and it gives the rest of the team confidence to go up to the plate and hit the ball."

The strong confidence by the Coalers' hitters were once again on display in the bottom of the fifth when they went on to connect on four-straight singles before Braden Reilly barreled a double to clear all three ducks on the pond and help his squad extend their lead to 9-0 before shutting the Blue Devils out for the final two innings.

"Coal City played a great game today and they came out ready to hit," Peotone head coach Keith Coppens said. "We did not come out ready to hit and we struck out way too much...you've got to hit the ball to win and we didn't do a great job of that today."

<strong>Peotone softball claims its first victory of the season</strong>

After failing to put up more than two runs in each of its first two games of the season Peotone's softball team looked like it may have had its early season breakthrough moment on Tuesday evening when the Blue Devils combined for 13 hits in its 10-7 road victory over Coal City.

"Our bats came alive today after our girls struggled for the first couple of games," Peotone head coach Steve Strough said. "We hit the ball hard and created some action out there and got some early runs, which helped us build up a nice lead."

Peotone got things started in the top of the second frame when Emma Spagnoli smacked a solo homerun. From there, the Blue Devils added two more runs in the third off a an RBI single by Ashley Veltman and a steal home from Mady Kibelkis on a passed ball.

With the momentum on the road team's side, Peotone continued its onslaught in the fifth when Kibelkis barreled an RBI triple to help spark a six-run fifth inning to go up 9-0.

"That fifth inning was huge," Strough said. "We got some people on base and put pressure on Coal City's defense, which was big because I knew Coal City had some runs still left in them."

Surely enough although the Blue Devils seemed have total control of the game Coal City never seemed to panic as it went on to answer by tacking on three runs in the bottom of the fifth before adding two more runs in the sixth to cut its deficit to 9-5 heading into the seventh inning.

Peotone finally answered Coal City's comeback attempt by scoring one run in the top half of the seventh before allowing the Coalers to secure two runs in the bottom of the seventh before closing things out.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Alyssa Pasch went 3-for-3 with two drawn walks, three runs scored, and an RBI to lead the Blue Devils. Kibelkis went 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI while Spagnoli and Mackenzie Strough added two hits each. Strough also grabbed the win within the circle, giving up five hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts over five innings of action.

Abby Gagliardo went 3-for-4 with three singles to lead Coal City. Makayla Henline added two hits and a team-high four RBIs.