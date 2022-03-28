ROUNDUP: Central's White goes distance in softball circle; KCC baseball earns walkoff win

High school SOFTBALL

Central 9, Watseka 3

Emilie Baker went 1-for-2 with a single for two RBIs to lead the Comets. Ella White claimed the victory within the circle, giving up seven hits with 11 strikeouts during seven innings of work. Allison Cox and Emma Skeen chipped in a single each.

Brianna Denault went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to lead the Warriors. Sydney McTaggart smacked two doubles, and Allie Hoy added two hits in four plate appearances.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16, Milford 6 (6 innings)

Brynlee Wright went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI to lead the Bearcats. Abby Storm totaled two hits, including a triple for an RBI. Emmaleah Marshino went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Iroquois West 10, Tri-Point 3 (5 innings)

Jersey Fowler went 2-for-4 with a triple and a single for an RBI to lead the Raiders. Aubrey Wagner grabbed the win on the bump, giving up one hit and three earned runs with five strikeouts during three innings pitched. McKinley Tilstra barreled two hits, including a double.

No individual stats were available for Tri-Point.

High school BASEBALL

Cissna Park 12, St. Anne-Donovan 1

No individual stats were available for Cissna Park.

Jesse Shell recorded a double and an RBI to lead the Cardinals. Dalton Anderson had a walk and a run scored.

College BASEBALL

KCC 6, McHenry 5

KCC walked off McHenry in the bottom of the ninth inning to pick up the home victory. Kyle Iwinski claimed the victory on the bump, giving up five hits and two earned runs with 12 strikeouts during seven innings of work. Joey Humphrey went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Garrett Latoz added two hits and a team-high three RBIs. Drake Schrodt chipped in a double in three plate appearances.