ROUNDUP: Three locals compete at Class 1A Indoor Track and Field finals; BBCHS baseball claims first home victory of the season against Beecher

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Illinois Top Times Indoor State Championships

Three area athletes competed in Friday’s Illinois Top Times Indoor State Championships at Illinois Wesleyan University. Tri-Point’s Bobby Mogged took home the area’s top finish by taking sixth-place in the 60-meter hurdles (8.32 s). He also took seventh in the long jump (6.06 m).

Milford’s Spencer Wells also competed on the boys side and also took home a top-10 finish when he took seventh in the high jump (1.87 m).

On the girls side, Reed-Custer’s Zoe Hassett finished 17th in the 60-meter dash (8.31 s).

The Class 2A and Class 3A finals will be held Saturday.

BASEBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 8, Beecher 4

After starting the spring season 1-3 overall and 0-1 at home with a group of players that feature multiple underclassmen starters the Bradley-Bourbonnais baseball team finally secured its first home win of the season thanks to a hot start in the opening frame.

Trailing 1-0 headed into the bottom of the first inning, the Boilermakers quickly responded to the Bobcats by putting up three runs in the bottom half of the inning off of an RBI single by Chase Longtin, a stolen base by Max Mallindine, and a sacrifice fly out by Cody Freitas.

“We put together some quality at-bats in that first inning,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Brad Schweigert said. “In this game, I thought we did a good job of not chasing pitches out of the zone while making the pitcher pitch. A little bit of timely hitting helped too.”

The two-run lead heading into the second inning was all BBCHS needed in order to pull off the victory due to the gutsy performance of Cody Freitas on the bump. The freshman hurler went five innings deep on the mound, giving up just four hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts.

“Freitas was in the zone and attacking hitters all day, which was good,” Schweigert said. “...He kept the ball in the zone and let his defense work. I was proud of him being a freshman out there and kept his cool when he got into tough situations.”

Freitas’ command on the mound afforded the Boilermakers to eventually go up 6-1 before the Bobcats notched three unearned runs in the top of the fifth inning to cut its deficit to two runs.

Despite the strong effort by Beecher to try and comeback late, Bradley-Bourbonnais managed to hold off any comeback attempt by adding two more runs in the sixth before claiming the four-run victory in seven innings.

“Its definitely good to get the win,” Schweigert said. “We’ve had to cancel many games this week due to the weather and so it’s nice to end the week on a win.”

Brock Spaulding went 3-for-4 with three singles and an RBI to lead Bradley-Bourbonnais. Longtin added two hits and a team-high three RBIs. Vernon Malone went 1-for-2 with a single and two drawn walks.

Jacob Graniczny totaled three hits and an RBI to lead the Bobcats. Duane Doss had two singles and an RBI. Bryce Stout suffered the loss on the bump, giving up five hits and six earned runs with three strikeouts over three and two-thirds innings.

Gardner-South Wilmington 14, Woodland 4 (5 innings)

GSW picked up its first win of the season with a 10-run victory over Woodland. Gabe McHugh went 1-for-2 with two runs scored, three RBIs, and two stolen bases to lead the Panthers. McHugh also picked up the win on the mound, giving up two hits and two earned runs over three innings of work. Ethan Mack went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored, and two stolen bases.

GIRLS SOCCER

Beecher 3, Wilmington 3

Beecher overcame a 2-1 deficit at halftime by scoring two second half goals to force a tie with Wilmington. Zamara Kills, Morgan Magruder, and Brooklyn Burdick tallied one goal each. Lennon Loonam added an assist while goalkeeper Taylor Kills grabbed 18 saves behind the net.

Alexa Clark recorded a hat-trick with nine steals to lead Wilmington. Ella Banas chipped in an assist. Milli Williams snagged three saves behind the net.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 8, College of DuPage 5

KCC trailed COD 4-2 before they scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to help pull off a comeback victory against the College of DuPage. Garrett Latoz went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Drake Schrodt smacked a triple and Joey Humphrey totaled a single and three RBIs in four plate appearances. Dylan Wolff picked up the win on the mound, giving up seven hits and four earned runs with four strikeouts in five innings of work.

<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

GIRLS SOCCER

Herscher 3, Rock Island 1

Herscher held a 1-0 victory at halftime before besting Rock Island by two goals. Kaitlyn Borschnack finished with a hat-trick to lead the Tigers. Elise Kukuck and Hailey King added one assist each. Rourke Zigrossi totaled nine saves behind the net.

GIRLS BADMINTON

Homewood Flossmoor 9, Bradley-Bourbonnais 6

Bradley-Bourbonnais finished with four singles play wins and two doubles play victories. Tara DePoister, Hanna Thompson, Sarrah Denton, and Gabby Hubbs all claimed individual wins in singles to lead the Boilermakers. Doubles partners Gabby Rounds and Hubbs as well as Sarrah Denton and Maddie Penrod each grabbed a doubles play win in straight-sets.