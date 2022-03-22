ROUNDUP: BBCHS softball routes Plainfield South; Beecher baseball rallies late

High school SOFTBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 17, Plainfield South 2 (3 innings)

Libby Spaulding claimed the victory within the circle, giving up two hits and two earned runs during three innings of action. Spaulding also went 3-for-3 with a single, double and home run for 3 RBIs to lead the Boilermakers at the plate. Ellie Haggard and Natalie Johnson also contributed a home run each. Evie Lamie chipped in two singles and a double for two RBIs.

High school BASEBALL

Beecher 5, Chicago Christian 3

Beecher scored three runs in the fifth to break the 2-2 tie before never turning back. Jacob Graniczny went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Bobcats at the plate. David Arroyo added two hits and a run scored.

Peotone 6, Thornton Fractional South 5

Kade Hope went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead Peotone. Connor Janik smacked a double for an RBI. Austin Massat contributed two hits, including a double for an RBI. David Reidy picked up the win on the bump, giving up five hits and one earned run in two and one-third innings pitched.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wilmington 11, Kankakee 0

Ella Banas recorded five goals to lead the Wildcats in their shutout win against Kankakee. Abbie Rampa added a hat-trick, and Alexa Clark, Alaina Clark and Katie Lewsader contributed one goal each. Lilliana Zavala notched one save in the net.

No individual stats were available for Kankakee.

BADMINTON

Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, Bolingbrook 5

Vivian Myrick, Tara DePoister, Hanna Thompson, Sarrah Denton, Laura Tejero, Gabby Hubbs and Cheyenne Spuehler won their individual singles matches to lead Bradley-Bourbonnais. The Boilermakers also swept doubles play with four additional wins.