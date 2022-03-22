Girls Soccer: Three second-half goals push Peotone past McNamara

KANKAKEE <strong>—</strong> The Peotone Blue Devils scored the game’s final three goals to break a 2-2 halftime tie to run away with a 5-2 nonconference girls soccer victory at Bishop McNamara on Tuesday, spoiling the Fightin’ Irish’s return to girls soccer for the first time since 2018-19.

Fightin’ Irish freshman Lydia Nugent gave the Irish a quick lead after finding the back of the net to put Bishop McNamara up 1-0 less than three minutes into the game to give the program a quick arrival back to competition. After joining the rest of statewide girls soccer programs in a canceled 2019-20 season because of COVID-19, the Irish had a co-ed team last school year before bringing the girls program back this spring.

“Our kids are excited and just happy to be back playing,” said assistant coach Ryan St. John. “We’re not worried about the scoreboard right now. We know we have a long road ahead of us, but we’re excited about the direction we are heading.”

Blue Devils sophomore Emma Schmeski tied the game 11 minutes later on an assist from Adeline Graffeo. Eight minutes after that, Kate Cuthbertson assisted on a goal from Madi Schroeder to give Peotone a 2-1 lead and total momentum.

But the Irish would tie the game back up with seven minutes remaining in the half on a goal by Halle Nugent.

“Bishop McNamara is a really quick team and they caught us on some long balls to the corner in the first half because of their speed,” Peotone head coach Justin Meyers said. “We also knew we had to limit their space with the ball at all times. I thought we adjusted to it in the second half.”

After a scoreless, back-and-forth first 20 minutes of the second half, the Blue Devils connected on three goals in the final 20 minutes to run away with the 5-2 win.

Schroeder buried her second goal of the night, this time on an assist from freshman Reese Parker to break the 2-2 tie.

Cuthbertson scored on an assist from Danielle Piper to give the Blue Devils a two-goal lead, and Graffeo added the final goal in the final two minutes to seal the win.

“I saw an opening and had plenty of room, took a touch and just sent it,” Graffeo said. “I thought we finished really strong, and we’re able to put the game away at the end.”

Meyers credited his defense for stepping up in the second half to help neutralize the Irish attack.

“Jenna Hunter made some nice saves for us down the stretch,” Meyers said. “In a deadlocked 2-2 game, that next goal can kind of decide everything sometimes. So, our defense was huge in the second half.”

St. John had a healthy amount of respect for Peotone after dropping the season opener.

“Hats off to Peotone; they’ve had a great program for a while now, “ St. John said. “They have a couple of the top players in the area, and we recognize that. Give them all the credit, they deserved to win tonight.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Peotone (2-0) travels to play Evergreen Park at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Irish (0-1) will head to Bradley-Bourbonnais at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.