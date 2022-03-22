BASEBALL: Herscher completes comeback in rain-shortened tilt with Bradley-Bourbonnais

HERSCHER — Cold, nasty rain forced the start of Herscher’s home baseball game with Bradley-Bourbonnais up an hour and shortened the end of the game by two innings ahead of the start. Despite six less outs to work with and a five-run deficit at the game’s midway point, the Tigers still found time to plot a comeback.

After scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Tigers patiently waited and drew four straight walks in the fifth, with Carter Hubert scoring on Clay Schultz’s walk-off walk to give the Tigers a 7-6 victory and improve the team to 3-0 on the year.

Tigers coach Eric Regez said he was pleased to see his team’s patience in the fifth, but it was the four-run fourth that really caught his eye. After a leadoff walk to AJ Patrick, Bailey Hubert was hit by a pitch, with the pair advancing to second and third base on a passed ball.

That set the stage for Patrick to score on an infield single from Landon Schultz.

After Clay Schultz was hit by a pitch, the Tigers got a pair of runs when both Huberts scored as Joe Holohan reached on an error.

Brayden McKuras relieved Max Malindine on the bump after that and immediately recorded a strikeout before hitting Clay Schultz with a pitch, which preempted Braden DeWald’s sacrifice fly that tied the game.

“We had a few great at-bats late in the game with putting the ball in play with two strikes that were key,” Regez said.

As the field, and ball, became slicker and the rain became steadier, the Tigers were able to force the Boilermakers into making plays in the adverse conditions. Meanwhile the Boilers couldn’t muster up much in return in the top of the fifth, as DeWald was quickly able to force a pair of groundouts and a strikeout to send the Tigers back up to the dish, where they cashed in on the slick conditions with four straight winning walks.

“It was hard to throw strikes, and I get it was a struggle to grip the ball, but those were the conditions for both teams,” said Boilers coach Brad Schweigert.

In the early portion of the game, it was the Boilers who found themselves the aggressors. With the game tied at one in the top of the third, the visiting team exploded for five runs, highlighted by a two-run single from Brock Spaulding and a two-run home run from sophomore Andrew Schweigert, his first varsity dinger.

For Brad Schweigert, while the increased energy at the plate in the third inning was a positive, the lingering effects it might have had on his relatively young team might have shown when they allowed their lead to slip away.

“It was cool [to see Andrew’s home run] and good to see that [inning],” Brad Schweigert said. “But I think the guys got a little loose after that when it became a five-run game, and you need to stay competitive to beat a team like [Herscher].”

After the Tigers tied the game in the fourth, the Boilers had the potential to get things going when Vernon Malone reached base on an error. But he was picked off by DeWald, who came in clutch for the Tigers by pitching a hitless 2 1/3 innings of relief to become the winning pitcher.

“Braden did a nice job [of] pitching to contact and being efficient,” Regez said. “The pickoff was a huge out.”

The Tigers continued their hot start, advancing to 3-0 on the year. The Boilermakers, who split a doubleheader at Moline on Monday, are now 1-3 on the year and halfway through a spring break schedule of six games.

“We’re getting reps, kind of figuring out what we have and who wants to compete in certain situations,” Brad Schweigert said. “We’re learning a lot about ourselves over spring break.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Clay Schultz went 2-for-2 with two singles and an RBI to lead Herscher at the plate. Jace Holt and Landon Schultz added a single apiece. Holt started on the mound and allowed six earned runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings. DeWald walked one and struck out one in his 2 1/3 hitless innings.

Malone went 2-for-3 with two runs scored to lead the Boilermakers. Spaulding had a pair of hits and RBIs apiece and Andrew Schweigert accounted for a pair of RBIs on his home run. Blake Long allowed two earned runs on two hits and six strikeouts during three innings. Hayden Skanberg allowed four runs (two earned) on a hit, a walk and two hit batters in a relief appearance. McKuras went one-plus innings, allowing an earned run on no hits and four walks.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Tigers visit Morris at 4:30 p.m. today. The Boilermakers are at Beecher at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.