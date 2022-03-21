ROUNDUP: Bishop McNamara and Peotone baseball tie after 8 innings; Kankakee tops Tinley Park

High school BASEBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, Peotone 2 (8 innings)

Bishop McNamara and Peotone settled for a tie after each team failed to score a run in the eighth inning. Deuce Allaway led the Irish, going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Levi Croswell added a single, and Jaxson Roberts chipped in an RBI. Michael O’Connor tossed five innings, giving up one hit and zero runs with seven strikeouts.

Connor Janik went 1-for-4 with a double to lead the Blue Devils. Matt Derkacy and Austin Massat chipped in a single and an RBI each. Brock Krska recorded seven strikeouts and gave up just three hits and one earned run in six innings of work.

Kankakee 10, Tinley Park 5

Kankakee totaled 11 hits in its five-run win against Tinley Park. Jaeden Harris, Jairus Harris and Jacob Zubrys collected two hits each to lead the Kays at the plate. Camden Kearney added two singles. Jason Moore allowed one hit and zero runs during two innings of work. Kearney surrendered one hit and one run in four innings of relief action.

Wilmington 7, Morris 5

Cabe McCubbin went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI to lead the Wildcats. Ryan Banas, Kyle Farrell, Lucas Rink and Tim Mills contributed a double each. Ryder Meents claimed the victory on the bump, giving up zero hits and no earned runs in two innings of action.

Calumet Christian 19, Grace Christian 9 (5 innings)

The Crusaders failed to record a single hit against Calumet Christian. Zach McGuirt surrendered four hits and six earned runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched on the mound.

Fieldcrest 10, Dwight 0

Luke Gallet went 2-for-3 with a double to lead Dwight. Jack Duffy and Dawson Carr added a single each.

Reed-Custer 11, Gardner-South Wilmington 2

Jake McPherson tallied seven strikeouts in three scoreless innings on the bump. Kyle Fordonski added five more strikeouts in four innings of relief action. McPherson and Cam Smith totaled three hits each to lead the Comets offensively. Connor Esparza and Brandon Carlo chipped in two hits apiece.

Gabe McHugh went 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI to lead the Panthers. Blake Huston smacked a solo home run.

High school SOFTBALL

Manteno 5, Momence 1

Macy Iwanus went 2-for-4 with a single and a home run to lead Manteno at the plate. Ava Peterson earned the win on the bump, giving up four hits and zero earned runs with 10 strikeouts in seven innings of work.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Reed-Custer 9, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

Reed-Custer’s Addison Brown totaled 13 strikeouts and gave up just three hits in the win within the circle. Sylvia Crater and Mya Beard recorded three hits each to lead the Comets at the plate. Brown and Maddie Keenan contributed two hits each.

No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

Dwight 11, Fieldcrest 1 (5 innings)

Dwight picked up the win against Fieldcrest thanks to the help of a nine-run fourth inning. Samantha Harsh claimed the victory on the mound, giving up four hits and one earned run with three strikeouts during five innings pitched. Rachel Heath went 3-for-3 with three singles and an RBI to lead the Trojans at the plate. Megan Livingston, Jordan Schultz and Averi Jury contributed two hits each.

GIRLS SOCCER

Herscher 3, Morris 1

Herscher outscored Morris 3-0 in the second half to improve to 1-1 this season. Katelyn Borschnack, Elise Kukuck and Ally Meyer each scored one goal to lead the Tigers. Rourke Zigrossi totaled seven saves in the net.

Reed-Custer 4, Wilmington 3

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

Abbie Rampa scored two goals to lead Wilmington. Ella Banas added one goal and Lilliana Zavala tallied eight saves in the net.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Olivet 12, Judson 1 (7 innings)

Nolan Lewis went 2-for-4 with a home run and a triple for a team-high three RBIs to lead the Tigers at the plate. Ryan Russmann added a double and a single in four plate appearances. Garett Mooney and Rod Lucas chipped in two RBIs each. Aren Gustafson improved to 2-4 on the bump, giving up five hits and one earned run with nine strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Olivet 10, Judson 4

Jacob Bulthuis went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI to lead Olivet at the plate. Tyler Wheeler smacked a home run for an RBI. Nolan Lewis chipped in a double in three plate appearances. Thomas Burns claimed the win on the mound, giving up two hits and zero runs in three innings of action.

College SOFTBALL

Olivet 9, Cornerstone 5

Kori Fricke went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Tigers. Haley Dobson drilled a double for a team-high three RBIs. Fricke also snagged the win on the mound, giving up six hits and four earned runs during seven innings of work.

Olivet 4, Cornerstone 4 (8 innings)

Zoe Oshiro went 2-for-4 with two singles to lead Olivet. Haley Dobson added a double for an RBI. Emily Blucker surrendered five hits and two earned runs during 5 1/3 innings pitched.