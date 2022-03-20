ROUNDUP: Kankakee track turns heads at Gene Armer Invitational; BBCHS hosts SWSC Indoor Championships

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Gene Armer Invitational

No one in Champaign could top the Kankakee Kays, whose 61 points were better than 31 other competing schools and 13 points ahead of second-place Salt Fork. Freshman Naomi Bey-Osborne made a great first impression with a first-place finish in the 200 meters (25.65 s). Aniya Lewis was the fastest in the 400-meter dash (1:05.13), and Navaeh Lowe’s 7.92 s in the 60-meter dash was good for third. Na’Kyrah Cooks won the long jump (5.16 m). The Kays’ 4-by-200-meter relay team of Saniah Stewart, Lowe, Jakia Autman and Bey-Osborne won first with a 1:44.18, and the 4-by-400-meter relay team of Sydney Ramsey, Lowe, Lewis and Bey-Osborne took silver (4:07.31).

Southwest Suburban Conference Indoor Championships

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ 33 points earned the Boilermakers eighth place in a meet they hosted at Olivet Nazarene University that was dominated by champions Lincoln-Way East (154). Payton Graham took second in the shot put (10.59 m) as the Boilermakers’ top finish of the day. The 4-by-200-meter relay team of Naveah Watson, Jeri Terrel-McCullum, Terah Coiley and Lundynn Carrell finished fourth (1:54.16) and Finley Westover took sixth in the 400 meters (1:06.09).

Reed-Custer Comet Classic

Plano took first overall with 118 team points. Bishop McNamara secured fourth with 56 team points, followed by Reed-Custer and Dwight in seventh with 22 points each. Central grabbed ninth with 12 points, and Coal City finished 10th with 11 points.

Evita Martinez won the 800-meter dash to lead Bishop McNamara.

Keira Lestina, Brenya Graf, Makenna Learned and Zoe Hassett won the 4-by-200-meter relay race to lead the Comets. Hassett also finished second in the 200-meter dash and fourth in the 60-meter dash.

Hailey Heath took first overall in shot put to lead Dwight.

Kalyn Alberts grabbed second in the triple jump to lead Central.

Courtney Meyer took seventh in the long jump to lead Coal City.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Gene Armer Invitational

The Kays took sixth overall in the 36-team field in Champaign during the weekend with 34 team points, highlighted by a trio of first-place finishes. Jayon Morrow was the fastest Saturday, sprinting his way to a victory in the 60-meter dash (7.07 s). He also anchored both Kankakee relays that took home the gold — the 4-by-200-meter team of Aarion Brown, Jaire Hill, Tyrice Bender and Morrow ran home in first with a 1:31.66 and the 4-by-400-meter team of Bender, Hill, Jalen Townsend and Morro took gold with a 3:31.89. Normal Community won the meet with 58 points.

Southwest Suburban Conference Indoor Championships

Bradley-Bourbonnais finished ninth as a team (32 points), with Homewood-Flossmoor (120) taking the team trophy at Olivet Nazarene University on Saturday. Nathan Domont finished fourth in the 60-meter dash (7.20 s) and fifth in the high jump (1.80 m). The Boilermakers’ 4-by-200-meter relay team finished third and the 4-by-400-meter relay team finished fourth, and the 4-by-800-meter relay team took fifth to give them three relay and three individual top-fives. (Editor’s note: individual names for relay teams were not available).

Reed-Custer Comet Classic

Westmont finished in first with 113 team points, which was 63 more team points than local finisher Bishop McNamara, which finished in fourth with 50 team points. Reed-Custer took fifth (42 points), followed by Coal City in sixth (31), Dwight in eight (16), Central in 10th (8) and Iroquois West in 11th (4).

Tony Phillips led Bishop McNamara with a victory in the 60-meter dash. Sam Munsterman, Jaydon Wright, Alan Smith and Phillips added a win in the 4-by-200-meter relay race.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 14, Rock Valley College 4

KCC scored four runs in the first inning before never turning back. Drake Schrodt went 3-for-4 with three singles and one RBI to lead the Cavaliers. Joey Humphrey totaled a team-high five RBIs off one hit in four plate appearances. Owen Jackson added two hits and two RBIs. Dylan Wolff picked up the win on the bump, giving up four hits and four earned runs with five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

KCC 8, Rock Valley College 6

KCC scored one run in the fifth and sixth innings to hold off a four-run seventh inning comeback attempt by Rock Valley College. Beyonce Paulina went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Owen Jackson added a double and a single in three plate appearances. Kyle Iwinksi snagged the win on the mound, giving up six hits and two earned runs with nine strikeouts in six innings of action.

KCC 11, Highland 4

Kyle Czarnecki went 3-for-3 with a double and a team-high four RBIs. Drake Schrodt contributed a double and one RBI. Owen Jackson went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Trent Spoon grabbed the win on the bump, giving up four hits and one earned run with 11 strikeouts in six innings pitched.

KCC 16, Highland 6

Braedan MacDonald went 3-for-3 with a double and a team-high four RBIs to lead the Cavaliers. Garrett Latoz went 3-for-4 with three singles and three RBIs. Joey Humphrey smacked a home run and a single for two RBIs. Matt Lelito picked up the win on the mound, going five innings with 10 strikeouts and three earned runs given up.