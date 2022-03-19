GIRLS BASKETBALL: Kankakee's Jackson named Daily Journal Player of the Year

Quite simply, few student-athletes at Kankakee have done what Avery Jackson has done. Hailed for her softball skills, which have helped her land a scholarship to play and study at the University of Iowa, Jackson has had just as much success in her other sports at the high school level.

Included is basketball. Jackson just wrapped up her second straight Illinois Associated Press Class 3A All-State honorable mention, as well as consecutive special mentions on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A All-State team.

A high-motored defensive wizard with a knack for finding the basket, Jackson earned All-Southland Athletic Conference honors all four years on the court after averaging 13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 4.3 steals per game. Her on-court performances also earned her a third straight appearance on the Daily Journal All-Area team, including the distinction as this year’s Daily Journal Player of the Year.

As the only person who knows just how much work she puts into her craft, Jackson said she hasn’t necessarily surprised herself with all the fruits of her labor, but she has been caught off guard with how others have noticed and rewarded her for it.

“It’s not surprising because I do work hard and always give 110 percent,” Jackson said, “I just didn’t know it would be that recognizable to everyone to where I would get so many accolades.”

On the hardwood, her career began immediately as she was thrust into the starting lineup for a Kays program that had just come off of its first-ever sectional championship and immediately had built high expectations as hall-of-fame coach John Maniatis entered his second season at the high school after coaching Jackson and her classmates, fellow eventual four-year varsity players Sydney Ramsey and Brianna Snead, at the junior high level.

“I remember the previous year, they had been successful and went to the Elite Eight, so coming into my freshmen year, it was like I had big shoes to fill just because they were looking to do that again,” Jackson said. “I knew my abilities and what I could bring to the table and just how much of an impact I could have because Coach Maniatis instilled that confidence in me.

“He made you feel like you weren’t just one of everybody else.”

Jackson excelled as a starter right away, helping lead the Kays to a historic start for their 2018-19 season, when they became the first girls basketball team in IHSA history to win 20 games before Jan. 1., a milestone they accomplished when they won the Blue Devil Holiday Classic in Peotone.

“All I can think about is that [Daily Journal] picture and article from us holding that trophy; it just brings back a lot of excitement,” Jackson said. “We just deserved it so much and worked so hard for it.”

The Kays ultimately went 31-2 before they were defeated by Bishop McNamara in the regional finals. As a sophomore, Jackson tied for 10th in IHSA single-season history with 196 steals on the season, adding a 16.8 points-per-game scoring average as a sophomore, helping the Kays to their second regional crown in a three-year stretch.

Maniatis resigned from his post atop the Kays program just before the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020. Losing a coach she had had since junior high and adjusting to a new coach, Kurt Weigt, during the pandemic was something Jackson said initially provided quite a challenge for her and her teammates. But with teammates such as Ramsey and Snead as her rocks and a capable replacement in Weigt, Jackson and the program were able to navigate the stormy waters.

“With the bond that was built [with Maniatis] and respect we all had for each other, having someone new coming in, as well as COVID and starting to fill that spot online, it’s different to do it online,” Jackson said. “We had to trust him to be our coach and be a great asset to helping us be a better team, helping us pick up where we left off.

“It was rough, but it worked out in the end.”

Weigt, a long-time area basketball fixture on both the boys’ and girls’ sides, has seen the Kays to a 28-23 mark during the past two seasons with a regional championship appearance. Whether it be her leadership qualities that helped her earn this year’s Chief Kay award or her on-court skills, particularly her defensive prowess, Weigt knew as soon as he took over in 2020 that Jackson would be one of his biggest building blocks.

“I’m a defensive-minded guy first of all, so for her to bring the energy it requires to be a good defensive team, she locks into [the opponent’s] No. 1 [scorer], and everyone else builds around that,” Weigt said. “That just rubs off on everyone else, and that’s really important, especially when taking a program over.

“That was the cornerstone, and she brought all the things you need to posses to be that defensive stud we needed.”

As a three-sport athlete who doesn’t know what an offseason is, it’s no wonder Jackson is such a go-getter on the court. A four-year starter in volleyball, basketball and softball, Jackson will have earned a dozen varsity letters by the time she graduates and prepares for her westward move.

“I feel my energy’s unmatched — regardless of what I’m doing I always give it 110 percent,” Jackson said, “It doesn’t matter what sport I’m playing, or if I’m going to college for that; I’m a team player and going to give just as much energy as if I [was] going to college for that sport.”

With softball being the sport she’s going to college for, her organized volleyball and basketball careers ended at the high school level, the latter creating a self-admitted void in her life she will look to fill.

But after adjusting to a new basketball coach during a pandemic and emerging as one of the state’s best players on the other side, Jackson has proven to be more than capable of doing so.

“[Basketball] just filled something,” Jackson said. “… I don’t know what I’d be without all these sports.

“It’s definitely hard, but I would do it all again, honestly.”