ROUNDUP: Manteno baseball holds off Kankakee; Kays softball opens season victorious

High school BASEBALL

Manteno 7, Kankakee 3

The Panthers bested the Kays in an early-season matchup of Kankakee County programs looking to continue building off of strong 2021 campaigns, taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning they held for the night.

Wes Dwyer went 2 for 3 at the dish with a double, a run and an RBI to lead Manteno. Nathan Bajic doubled and drove in three runs. Matt Gaffney added an RBI double, and Grant DeRose had a two-bagger and scored. Bryce Vorwald scored twice and drove in a run. Audis Edwards allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and three strikeouts during five innings to earn the victory on the mound before Brandon White closed it out with two shutout frames.

Jacob Zubrys doubled, singled, scored and drove in a run for Kankakee. Jason Moore collected a pair of hits and drove in a run. Jairus Harris and Ty Harrison each singled and scored. Jaeden Harris allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits during three innings. Camden Kearney tossed four innings of relief, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits.

Lincoln-Way East 16, Peotone 4

Peotone couldn’t overcome a 10-run second inning by L-WE. Matt Derkacy went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Blue Devils. Brock Krska went 2 for 3 with two singles. Connor Janik chipped in a single and an RBI.

GIRLS SOFTBALL

Kankakee 17, TF North 0 (3 innings)

It took the Kays just three innings to exert their dominance in their season-opener. Avery Jackson had a 3-for-3 day at the dish with a double, a hit-by-pitch and three RBIs. Diamond Blomlie and Nora Mulcahy each drove in a pair of runs. Bre Lamie, Kylie Glogowski and Abigail Haut each drove a run in. Maddy James allowed a hit during two scoreless inning before Glogowski pitched a hitless third.

Fisher 4, Dwight 3

Dwight scored three runs in the top of the sixth before ultimately falling short by one run to Fisher. Alexis Thetard went 1 for 4 with a homer to lead the Trojans. Megan Livingston went 1 for 4 with a double. Avery Jury, Erin Anderson and Rachel Heath each singled.

GIRLS SOCCER

Peotone 8, Rich Township 0

The Blue Devils opened their season like they’re already in midseason form with a dominant showing in nonconference action. Dani Piper, Addie Graffeo, Madi Schroeder and Emma Schmeski each scored a pair of goals. Piper had three assists, and Graffeo and Schroeder each had a helper as well.

Plainfield Central 2, Herscher 1

The Tigers got a second-half penalty kick goal from Elise Kukuck and saw goalkeeper Rourke Zigrossi pile up 13 saves, but their efforts came up a goal short in nonconference play to open the season.

Chicago Christian 3, Beecher 1

Morgan Magruder scored an unassisted goal to lead the Bobcats. Taylor Killis had three saves in net.