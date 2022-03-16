GIRLS SOCCER: Minooka spoils coach Powell's Boilermaker coaching debut

BRADLEY — Much like making the transition from winter to spring, the Bradley-Bourbonnais girls soccer team has undergone major changes to its coaching staff, most notably introducing its new head coach Kristen Powell, who made her Boilermakers debut Wednesday evening against Minooka.

Similar to any adjustment period, there will be hiccups along the way, and unfortunately for the Boilers, they experienced that first-hand by opening the season with an 8-2 loss to the Indians at home.

“We worked really hard, and we are still figuring out positions,” Powell said. “I think the girls were flexible and open to trying something new for themselves, and so I’m really proud of them for that.

“Obviously, the score isn’t what we wanted, but we worked hard, and that’s all I can ask for.”

When playing under a new regime, it always takes time to figure things out, and that was evident in the first half when Bradley-Bourbonnais quickly found itself down 2-0 within the first 20 minutes of the contest after goals from Minooka’s Ella Rucka and Kait Lavezzi at the eight-minute and 18-minute marks, respectively.

The Boilermakers hardly even controlled the ball in Minooka territory during the first half, which is why they were out-shot 12-0 in shots-on-goal during the first 40 minutes of action.

“I was looking for a lot of communication and connections between our players on the field,” Powell said. “We didn’t have it at first, but we eventually got there, and so my girls started to figure things out, and I thought they did a nice job by the end of it.”

After having had 40 minutes in the first half to get their feet wet and understand communication would be the key, the Boilers finally got into a groove coming out of halftime, when senior forward Tess Wallace connected on a score three minutes in.

Wallace’s goal at the 43-minute mark to cut the Boilermakers’ deficit to 2-1 came off a wide-open shot after Minooka’s goalkeeper Kinzie Caves came out of position to make a save on a shot by BBCHS’s Messiah Sherrod just a few seconds earlier.

As quick as the home team managed to put up a score in the second half, Minooka returned the favor by scoring another goal of its own just a minute later, when Lavezzi recorded her second goal of the evening to help quickly regain a two-goal lead.

With all the pressure back on Bradley-Bourbonnais to make a comeback, the Indians played freely, which allowed them to score five more unanswered goals to take a commanding 8-1 lead with just four minutes of play left.

“Minooka had all of its shots on frame and well placed,” Powell said. “They finished the ball really well, which is a strength they have. They got between our defenders and had great finishes, and so it gives us an idea on what to work on going forward.”

It was around this point when Wallace ended Minooka’s scoring streak by scoring her second goal for the black and red when she juked Caves in a one-on-one situation at the 77-minute mark.

“You can count on Wallace to finish and stay composed when she gets the ball in chaotic situations like today,” Powell said. “Some people might not be able to finish, but Wallace can always finish.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Wallace led the Boilermakers with two scores. Jocelyn Zettergren tallied 15 saves in the net.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais (0-1) will travel to Peotone at 4:30 p.m. Friday.