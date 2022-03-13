ROUNDUP: Former Boilers standout Kuxmann takes third at NCAA track and field championships

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

Milikin University and former BBCHS track star Ben Kuxmann placed third in the 800-meter race at the 2022 NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C. Kuxmann finished the event in one minute and 52.68 seconds, which was just less than two seconds slower than first-place finisher Ryan Wilson, of MIT.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Rantoul Invite

Kankakee finished with 71 team points to take first overall. Kankakee’s Sydney Ramsey, Neveah Lowe, Aniya Lewis and Naomi Bey-Osborne placed first in the 4-by-400-meter relay with with a time of four minutes and 16.83 seconds. Saniah Stewart, Jakia Autman, Bey-Osborne and Lowe placed first in the 4-by-200 relay race with a time of one minute and 45.31 seconds. Bey-Osborn also finished first overall in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.03 seconds. Lowe added a first-place finish in the 60-yard dash with a time of 7.93 seconds.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Rantoul Invite

Kankakee finished second overall with 65 team points, which was 33 points off first-place finisher New Trier.

Kankakee’s Tyrice Bender, Jyaire Hill, Jalen Townsend and Jayon Morrow finished in first-place with a time of 3:32.92 in the 4-by-400-meter relay race. Hill, Morrow, Bender and Aarion Brown also placed first in the 4-by-200-meter relay race with a time of one minute and 31.63 seconds. Morrow added a win in the 60-yard dash with time of seven seconds flat.