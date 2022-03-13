MEN'S BASKETBALL: Olivet's winningest season in school history ends in heartbreaker to Grace

BOURBONNAIS — When the next generation of Olivet Nazarene University men’s basketball fans starts to fill up the McHie Arena stands to watch the Tigers, their game programs will give several mentions to the 2021-22 Tigers.

They won a program-record 31 games, including a streak of 19 straight games they took into the final game of the opening round weekend at the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Tournament, something they hosted for the first time ever.

Surefire All-American and Player of the Year candidate Alex Gross became the fifth player in school history to eclipse 2,000 career points in that opening round finale, a second-round matchup that pitted the Tigers, seeded second in the Naismith quadrant, against seventh-seeded Grace College.

But Grace’s Elijah Malone put an end to any thoughts of grander plans for the Tigers, as he added the final three of his career-high 32 points with 14 seconds left to give the Lancers a late lead they held onto during the final ticks, knocking off the Tigers by a 90-87 final to end perhaps the greatest season in Olivet history.

“They ran a variation of a play we saw all night, and Malone had a career night, probably career high, and hit another 3,” Olivet coach Nick Birkey said. “But everyone played really solid minutes, gave us everything they had, and that’s all we ask.

“We were right there — we belonged.”

Gross had a 32-point performance of his own for the Tigers and, with the Tigers trailing 89-87 after Malone’s triple, had the ball inside the top of the key as the clock bled below 10 seconds. He picked his dribble up in preparation to pass to a teammate on a hand off. The well-defended play instead forced Gross into a contested jumper, which was tipped by Malone, before Carter Stoltzfus grabbed the loose ball and split a pair of free throws ahead of a desperation heave at the buzzer from Landon Pflederer.

“Those are the kind of battles you want, and that’s why everyone wants to make the NAIA tournament — you want to play the best of the best and the best in the nation,” Gross said.

“Credit to Grace — they played amazing, and I thought we played great as well.

“It just came down to a few possessions. ... I couldn’t have asked for a better game to leave on, besides the result.”

Gross was leaned on early and often once again for the Tigers, as was the hero who drilled Friday’s buzzer-beater against Lourdes to give the team a two-point win in that game, guard Tyler Schmidt.

The pair amassed 48 total points in the first half on 21-for-28 shooting — 26 points for Schmidt and 22 points for Gross — as the Tigers amassed a 55-43 lead at the half.

But the Lancers came out of the intermission with a fury of energy, as well as adjustments to hone in on Schmidt — and stormed out of the second-half gate with the first 11 points of the half before eventually taking a 58-57 lead on an Eddie Gill triple.

“We got a couple stops early and were able to string together four-five scores in a row, and it’s a tournament game and the momentum shifted back to our side,” Lancers coach Scott Moore said. “They took it back with a nine-point lead late in the game, but [Malone] just makes you look good at times and that’s what we did tonight.”

The Tigers responded from the Lancers’ initial second-half surge with a run of their own, sparked by several big plays from Caleb Swearingen, including an and-one that gave them a 79-72 lead at one point and a go-ahead layup that made it an 87-86 Tigers lead with 20 seconds to play.

But that’s when Malone’s dagger, and fifth 3-pointer of the game on seven shots from deep, did the Tigers in, a fitting end to a matchup that saw both team’s big men tally up 32-point outings.

It’s matchups like the one fans saw between Malone and Gross on Saturday that Malone credits for fueling his passion for the game.

“He’s a great player; he can do almost anything on the court, great footwork, great patience,” Malone said. “Just being able to battle with someone like that for 40 minutes, that’s honestly where the love of the game comes from.”

On the other side of that battle, Gross now will finish his last few months as a college student while preparing to embark on a professional career.

But whatever court he ends up on next is unlikely to resemble the team that fans saw on Ralph “Tres” Hodge Court this season.

“I think everyone in the stands can see it, just the brotherhood we had,” Gross said. “It was something really special, and we had it all four years [I was] here but especially this team.

“It was just guys, we respected each other, loved on each other and tried to glorify God in everything we did. I think we accomplished that.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Gross shot 12 for 20 from the field, including a 3-pointer, and a perfect 7 for 7 from the free-throw line to tally his 32 points, finishing his college career with 2,021 points. He also added 10 assists, seven rebounds and two blocks. Schmidt had 30 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal. Pflederer added nine points, and Swearingen had eight points off the bench.