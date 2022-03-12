WRESTLING: Bradley-Bourbonnais' Spacht named Daily Journal Wrestler of the Year

Three years ago, Ethan Spacht was putting the finishing touches on a four-year junior high wrestling career that became the best in state history, finishing an unblemished 163-0 record, the first-ever undefeated career in IESA history.

But even then, both Spacht and Bradley-Bourbonnais wrestling coach Micky Spiwak saw plenty of holes in his wrestling skills that needed filling for a successful career at the high school ranks, particularly in IHSA Class 3A, one of the most competitive high school wrestling classes in the region, if not the country.

“[Ethan] was the most dominant IESA wrestler of all time, but as his high school coach, I saw a lot of things he needed to work on to be successful at the high school level,” Spiwak said. “There’s a big difference, of course, from being dominant as a sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grader to a dominant IHSA Class 3A guy, which usually translates to success at the college level and national level.

“But he always listens and makes adjustments. Never excuses, only adjustments.”

That attitude allowed Spacht to continue mastering his craft, allowing the 106-pounder to celebrate a dominant 29-5 season that culminated in a fifth-place finish in Class 3A at this year’s IHSA State Finals, with all five of his losses coming to grapplers that placed in the top four.

Those successes and that hard work allowed Spacht to also be named this year’s Daily Journal Wrestler of the Year.

“I remember [doing an interview] after my eighth-grade year, and saying that I set expectations for myself that are so high that people laugh at me,” Spacht said. “That’s something I’ve stood by, having such high expectations for myself that I expect to compete at a certain level.”

While some outside of the mats might have laughed at the lofty goals Spacht sets for himself, his opponents weren’t doing too much laughing once the mats rolled out.

On his path through his trip downstate, he won the Reed-Custer Comet Classic Invite, as well as Wisconsin’s Mid-States Tournament, a multi-state tournament with a robust 38 teams, and a tournament Spacht was named the Outstanding Wrestling Award winner.

He took third in the SouthWest Suburban Conference’s season-ending SWSC+ Tournament before a postseason journey that included a Joliet West Regional championship and Granite City Sectional third-place finish that qualified him for his first career trip to the IHSA State Finals at the University of Illinois’ State Farm Center in Champaign.

There was no IHSA State Series in wrestling last season due to COVID-19, and the season was delayed into a shortened summer year that concluded with the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association holding a State Finals, one that Spacht qualified for.

But to reach that special stage in Champaign was something that Spacht grew up visualizing.

“I remember, as a kid, having such high hopes for my wrestling career and what I wanted to do,” Spacht said. “I knew I wanted to wrestle at the college level and I knew I wanted to wrestle at IHSA State, on the orange and blue mats with the white letters. ... There was IWCOA State, but those orange and blue mats give it a different vibe and different feeling.”

It was a dream that developed during trips to watch older wrestlers he looked up to compete at state, including his older brother, Austin, a 2020 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate who was a state qualifier himself. Now a student at Olivet Nazarene University, Austin also serves as an assistant wrestling coach at Bradley-Bourbonnais.

“It’s pretty awesome to have him on the coaching staff and to have him in my corner,” Ethan said. “Just growing up watching him, growing up practicing with him, rolling around in the family room and getting yelled at for being too crazy, I loved having him as a coach.”

Spacht opened his state weekend with a 9-1 major decision win over Marmion’s Donny Pigioni before securing a spot in the state semifinals with a 4-2 win over Jacobs’ Dominic Ducato in the quarterfinals.

He lost a tight 2-0 decision in the semifinals to Fremd’s Wiley Jessup. He then bounced back from a 7-0 defeat at the hands of Batavia’s Ino Garcia with a 7-3 decision in the fifth-place match against Schaumburg’s Brady Phelps.

And while there was satisfaction in the smart and scrappy junior as he posed on the state podium’s fifth-place stand last month, Spiwak also noticed the frustration his first-ever state placer at Bradley-Bourbonnais had that he wasn’t higher up on that stand.

“He had a great balance with it — he was happy, but he didn’t come here to get fifth,” Spiwak said. “He was my first state placer, and he knows that and was pumped, but he thinks, ‘I’m Ethan Spacht, I should be a perfect role model and wrestler,’ and that’s what makes him work so hard on the mat.”

And although he wasn’t pleased with not being crowned a champion this year, Spiwak also noted that Spacht, whose positive demeanor and desire to help others on and off the mats has drawn praise from club coaches around the state and country, is as good of a young man as he is a wrestler.

“He’s just such a positive guy that everyone wants to be around,” Spiwak said. “He’s been on a lot of national teams coached by some of my friends, and they all say even if he couldn’t wrestle, they’d want him on their team because he’s a great kid.

“He’s a normal kid, with a normal life with highs and lows, but you would never know he has anything but the best life ever because that’s all he ever puts into the universe.”

Part of that life Spacht is putting into the universe is ending his high school career next year crowned a state champion, alongside several hungry teammates, as the Boilers will return all of their varsity wins from this season when next year rolls around.

And as the best grade school wrestler in Illinois history hits the stretch run of a junior year of high school in which he is a student on Bradley-Bourbonnais’ high honor roll, he knows time is starting to tick on his quest to earn IHSA’s highest wrestling honor.

“It’s crazy how little of time is left and for state, there is no time left,” Spacht said. “This is the period where I can get better and all the improvements are made.

“Not everyone is a big offseason guy and wants to do this and this, but I want to do whatever I have to do to make sure I’m on the top of that podium at the state finals next year.”