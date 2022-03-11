MEN'S BASKETBALL: Schmidt's buzzer-beater gives Tigers first NAIA Tournament victory since '06, most wins ever

BOURBONNAIS — Last week Olivet Nazarene men’s basketball head coach Nick Birkey mentioned that his sophomore guard Tyler Schmidt should be getting as much praise as his teammate and current two-time reigning CCAC Player of the Year, senior center Alex Gross.

Schmidt fittingly answered the bell when the 6-foot-4 guard poured in 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field, including the game-winning shot that solidified a 90-88 Tiger victory as time expired over Lourdes University in the opening round of the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Tournament at ONU’s McHie Arena on Friday evening.

“Schmidt brings it every day and today was no exception,” Birkey said. “Obviously people are going to look at that last play, but he brought it for 40 minutes. ... He’s as good as anyone in our league and, right now, you’re seeing him play as well as anybody in the country in a lot of ways.”

Tied at 88 each with 6 seconds remaining following a game-tying 3-pointer by Lourdes’ Charles Swain, ONU’s Barik Olden found Schmidt, who dribbled down the left baseline for a step-back mid-range jumpshot from about 5 feet inside the 3-point line, which he connected on as time expired to help lift the Tigers past the Gray Wolves, their first win in the NAIA Tournament since 2005-06.

“Coach Birkey drew up the play in the timeout and I told myself that I was going to shoot it because I had major confidence in myself to make it,” Schmidt said of his game winner.

Schmidt’s buzzer-beater not only helped Olivet advance to the second round of the NAIA Tournament for the first time under coach Birkey’s tenure at ONU, but it also helped the team notch a new program-best 31 wins in a single season to outpace its 1974-75, 1999-00, 2019-20 squads.

“It feels really special to be a part of the team who set a new school record for most wins in a single season,” Schmidt said. “I like putting a chip on my shoulder for breaking records and stuff like that, and so it feels special that I’m a part of this group who was able to set this new record.”

The two-point victory at home helped Olivet move into the second round of the tournament, where they will face Grace College at 5 p.m. on Saturday at home.

“We knew at the beginning of the season that our expectations would be high because of the team that we had,” Birkey said. “Obviously we fell short last season and we haven’t won a postseason game in the national tournament since 2006 and so we felt like this team could be the team to do it and tonight we showed that.”

In order to pull of the monumental victory the Tigers had to battle adversity when its main scoring threat Gross spent a majority of the first half on the bench while in foul trouble with two personal fouls. Gross’ absence eventually left ONU to face a 23-17 deficit midway through the first half.

Lourdes continued to pour it on by extending its lead to 29-21 before the Tigers showed no signs of panic down the stretch of the first half. In fact, ONU battled back to get within three points with about four minutes remaining in the half before they went on to close the opening half on a 13-2 run to take a 43-35 lead at halftime.

“That 13-2 run was just pure fight and toughness,” Birkey said. “That was one of the toughest stretches we had to battle through because of the lineup we had in...I thought offensively we were able to spread the floor more and get some more space to operate.

“We knocked down some shots and I thought we were able to be a little quicker defensively to help keep the ball out of the lane.”

ONU continued to hold onto its lead for much of the second half until Gross was once again sent to the bench after picking up his fourth personal foul with around 5:30 left in the game, a point where the Tigers held a 78-69 lead.

With Gross on the bench, Lourdes went on a 14-5 run to force an 83-83 tie with just under two minutes remaining. From there, the Tigers were able to close things out when Gross returned and scored five-straight Tiger points to help his squad end the game on a 7-5 run, with Schmidt’s final bucket keeping their winningest season in school history alive.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Gross led the Tigers with 25 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Schmidt added 23 points, five assists, two blocks and a steal. Landon Pflederer contributed 20 points, five assists and three rebounds.