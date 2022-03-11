BASKETBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais Special Olympics Unified advances to state championship

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School added a new sport to its IHSA resume this season, and in its first year of competition, the Boilermakers’ Special Olympics Unified basketball team has already reached the IHSA Unified Basketball State championship game.

The Boilermakers defeated Andrew 40-25 in Friday’s state semifinal game at the University of Illinois’ Activities and Recreation Center in Champaign to advance to Saturday morning’s championship game against Limestone at 9:10 a.m.

“Good teamwork,” Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Tariq Maiden, who scored a team-high 10 points, credited for the team’s state semifinal victory. “We started the game off with a lead, we held the lead through the whole game and we started to pull away at the end.”

It was the Boilers’ fourth matchup of the season against their SouthWest Suburban Conference foes. And on the biggest of stages, the Boilers secured their fourth win in as many tries.

Bradley-Bourbonnais sophomore Tyler Wilson, whose favorite cafeteria food is orange chicken, said the added prestige of state were a little different than their first three matchups, but the co-ed team was still able to pull through.

“There were quite a bit more people there today,” Wilson said. “But all around our team came out, hit most of our shots and just made it easier from there.”

The team is comprised of students at the school who participate in Special Olympics, as well as some of their mentors in the school’s Best Buddies program, a nonprofit geared toward helping form relationships for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Maiden, a junior, whose favorite school subject is science, has been enjoying the weekend in Champaign not only with his own teammates, but the players he competed against on the court as well, as the two teams spent the evening together Friday.

“Hanging around, getting to know some other people,” Maiden said is his favorite part besides the basketball itself. “We went bowling with Andrew. ... It was fun and a little different.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

After Maiden’s 10 points, Wilson and Detric Dee had eight points each. Joe Menard had five points, and Dan Ing had four points. Julia McManinmen scored three points, and Lilly Yusksa scored two points. Rylie Swinford and Caige Williams also are on the team.