BOYS BASKETBALL: Eight area basketball players earn AP All-State honors

After seeing nine teams accumulate 20 wins this season, with three of those teams going on to win regional plaques, individual statewide honors were bestowed upon some of the area’s premier boys basketball players this season, as eight local players found themselves among those honored as Illinois Associated Press All-State selections.

Bradley-Bourbonnais big man Owen Freeman found his name sprinkled in with some of the nation’s elite basketball prospects as a first-team selection in Class 4A. The Boilermakers’ center averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds per game in addition to four assists, four blocks and two steals as he helped lead the red and white to their first-ever Southwest Suburban Conference Red Division championship.

Similar to Freeman, Beecher senior guard Duane Doss was an honorable mention selection in his respective class last season before seeing a jump this year. The Bobcats’ leading scorer achieved second-team status in Class 2A after averaging 21 points per game on 52 percent shooting from the field to go along with six rebounds, three assists and three steals per game for a Bobcats program that won a school-record 26 games and shared the River Valley Conference with Momence.

In addition to Freeman’s first-team and Doss’ second-team selections, six other area players were named honorable mentions in their respective classes.

Kankakee senior guard Nate Hill, who had scoring outbursts of 37 and 32 points during the season, was an honorable mention in Class 3A. Hill averaged 14 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Kays this season.

Two Class 2A players on opposite sides of the positional spectrum also were noticed for their stellar seasons with honorable mention status. Bishop McNamara junior point guard Jaxson Provost, who put up 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals per game for a McNamara team that won 24 games and a share of the Metro Suburban Conference Red Division, earned a spot. Cannon Leonard, the Iroquois West junior big man who also helped lead his team to a conference co-championship — the Vermillion Valley Conference — was named an honorable mention after the walking double-double averaged 16 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks per game. Momence senior guard Jaden Walls received one first-team vote and finished one vote shy of the two-vote requirement for honorable mention.

The area was represented in all four classes, as three local players were named honorable mentions in Class 1A. Dwight junior forward/center Wyatt Thompson made it back-to-back Trojans in the honorable mention fold, finding himself in the same spot former teammate Brandon Ceylor was in last year. Thompson did a bit of everything in Dwight’s first season in the Tri-Valley Conference, averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks per game.

Another do-it-all player, Grace Christian senior guard/forward Zach McGuirt, also was named a Class 1A honorable mention. McGuirt, who scored an area-best 52 points in a game against Gardner-South Wilmington this season, led the Crusaders in points (26), rebounds (9), steals (2) and blocks (2) per game.

McGuirt’s fellow River Valley Conference player, Grant Park’s John Kveck, earned honorable mention as well. Kveck averaged a double-double after posting per-game averages of 14 points and 13 rebounds per game for the Dragons.

