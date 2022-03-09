BOYS BASKETBALL: All three All-City schools win 20 games in same season for first time ever

A generation ago, there weren’t any hotter tickets in town than to watch the Bishop McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee boys basketball teams.

It was 30 years ago when Bradley-Bourbonnais, led by Chris Gandy, made its first of back-to-back trips to the IHSA Class AA State quarterfinals before he went on to enjoy a career at the University of Illinois.

That 1991-92 school year is the same year the Kays won a second straight Class AA Regional championship, led by their own blue-chip Big Ten prospect, Andy Kilbride, before he went on to excel at the University of Wisconsin and the same season current Bishop McNamara head coach Adrian Provost helped lead his alma mater to their seventh of eight straight regional championships during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

It’s also the last time all three All-City teams hoisted regional plaques in the same year and something the three teams set their sights on this season.

The Kays, who won the Class 3A Oak Forest Regional, were the only area team to accomplish that feat this year, but the three teams in town did manage to accomplish a piece of local history that never before had been seen when all three teams won at least 20 games in the same season for the first time ever.

“It’s awesome for our kids and for our area ...” Provost said. “For us to win 24 games and win the [Metro Suburban] Conference, and for Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee to have the great years they had, it’s definitely a highlight for our area.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Joe Lightfoot III both played and coached at Kankakee on a journey that has led him to man the Boilers’ bench the past two seasons. With the community background he has at different levels, he’s noticed a seemingly brighter winter throughout town as a result of such good vibes on the basketball court.

“I think it’s a huge accomplishment for the entire community,” Lightfoot said. “Everyone has been doing great things and you see the growth from program to program, athletic department to athletic department, and it brings a brighter community for us all.”

In fact, nine area schools in total accomplished the 20-win mark this season, with Beecher (school-record 26 wins), Herscher (25 wins), Iroquois West (school-record 25 wins), Milford (tied a school-record 25 wins), Momence (22 wins) and Trinity (20 wins) joining the 24-win Fightin’ Irish, 23-win Boilermakers and 23-win Kays, the latter of whom joined Herscher and Milford as regional champions this season.

<strong>A new standard has been set in Kankakee</strong>

From the time the Kays wrapped up their 1991-92 season until current head coach Chris Pickett arrived at the start of the 2017-18 school year, the Kays had one one regional apiece under Alex Renchen and current athletic director Ronnie Wilcox, reaching the coveted 20-win plateau three times under the former.

In Pickett’s five seasons at the helm, the Kays have won three regionals and 20-plus games four times after going 23-8 on their way to a regional plaque, with last year’s 13-1 season that raised a Southland Athletic Conference banner in the pandemic-shortened season serving as the lone time 20 wins haven’t been reached.

Without more than half their team — including all five starters — at the start of the season because of the football program’s first-ever state championship appearance, the Kays went 0-3 at the Washington Tournament of Champions before a seven-game winning streak that included a win against Rock Iron (Missouri) at the University of Missouri’s Norm Stewart Classic and a marron division championship at the Kankakee Holiday Tournament.

Pickett, who credited the team’s reserves who filled larger roles early in the season as the team’s unsung heroes, hadn’t much dealt with the difficulties of coaching multi-sport athletes during his time at Chicago Vocational. But he said this group’s focus and desire to excel in both sports allowed them to hone in more than most teams during the summer workout period, allowing them to pick right back up where they left off.

“That work we did in the summer laid the foundation because we knew we had so many football players and we had to do a lot more brainwork than in the past since we would get them back later,” Pickett said. “When we got them back, we had to go away from the warmup drills and get right into the meat and potatoes of what we do.

“That didn’t take much time because of how much we did over the summer, and one of the things we can attest to that bounce back was doing a lot of the detailed stuff in June that allowed us to get prepared.”

Led by a group of seniors that experienced success at the youth levels in multiple sports and entered high school fresh off of the Kays’ first bounce-back season, the team has built an identity around its ferocious defense that has led the Southland in defensive points allowed in each of the past five years.

But considering all this group already has accomplished, and will hope to continue to accomplish in track and field and baseball this spring, Pickett has been left wowed at what this special group of Kays has done.

“When they came into high school, they had experienced a lot of success in junior high, but you don’t foresee things going this way,” Pickett said. “You want to work hard to get to that point, but to experience it in the moment, they probably don’t have full appreciation for it yet.

“As a coach I’ve been able to sit back and marvel at the fact they experienced a lot of success in football and less than a week later were back on the court, preparing for a 20-plus win season, to win the KHT, have a chance to win the conference, win another regional and spend most of the season ranked in the AP Poll.”

<strong>New generation leading charge at Bradley-Bourbonnais</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais has seen some pretty good teams come through a pair of well-regarded local coaching icons in the late Vern Sloan and Alex Renchen, but the 2021-22 Boilermakers accomplished something that hadn’t been done at the school since the Sloan-led 1992-93 team: win a conference title.

The Boilers went 23-8 this season and won their first-ever Southwest Suburban Conference Red Division title and first conference championship since they won the South Inter-Conference Association South Division 29 years ago.

Lightfoot III credited the foundation that was laid by Renchen, his own high school coach at Kankakee, before his resignation in 2020, and the immediate and more broadly-focused support systems his players have in place for their successes.

That form of support includes a major figure from the 1991-92 and 1992-92 teams that are seeing their good fortunes replicated — current athletic director and football coach Mike Kohl, who, along with twin brother Mark, led the Boilers on the hardwood before their 1993 graduations.

Sophomore guard Ethan Kohl, Mike’s son, immersed himself as a full-time starter by season’s end this year. So did his classmate, fellow guard Anthony Kemp, whose father, Ryan Kemp, serves as an assistant principal and assistant basketball coach. The elder Kemp also was a 1993 area graduate and was a standout for the Central Comets, helping lead the team to a 1992-93 Class A Sectional crown.

The son of longtime Kankakee and Kankakee Community College coach and current St. Anne assistant Joe Lightfoot Jr., Lightoot III knows how difficult it can be living in a parent’s shadow. But he also knows how supportive people such as Mike and Ryan are, not just to their kids but to the community youth at large.

“I think these guys, like my dad, put these young men in positions to be successful,” Lightfoot III said. “And I know for them and myself, being able to please our parents the way we are and comparing their own time spent to what we’re doing now, it puts joy in the kids’ hearts knowing they get to please their fathers, and it puts joy in parents’ hearts as well.”

Much like the Gandy-led days three decades ago, the Boilers once again are led by an elite Big Ten prospect. Junior big man Owen Freeman committed to the University of Iowa over a myriad of other high-profile offers, and he lived up to the hype in his third varsity season, averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals per game as a multi-dimensional, modern-day big man.

And with all of their rotation players back except for four-year starter Mark Robinson and reserve point guard Javon “Vito” Criswell next season, the Boilermakers know a run to state like the last time they had a Big Ten-bound senior leading the charge is possible.

<strong>Maturity at McNamara leads to share of Metro Suburban Conference</strong>

With so much talent on tap at the public schools in town, one might assume there wouldn’t be enough left to go around for Bishop McNamara to achieve a rejoiceful season.

But led by one of the most experienced juniors in the area and a bevy of smart seniors, the Irish did just that when they earned a share of the Metro Suburban Conference on their way to a 24-6 record, one win shy of tying the program record for wins in a season.

Provost and the Irish had one of their best seasons in school history when they tied the 1983-84 team with 25 wins and earned their best-ever state finish with a third-place medal in Class 2A in 2016-17. And that team had a lot in common with this team in the eyes of the man in charge.

“We were mature; we started four seniors and a junior in Jaxson Provost whose been on varsity since his freshman year,” Adrian Provost said. “Nolan Czako and Alan Smith were three-year varsity kids, and then Frank Fouts and Colton Provost are another pair of mature kids who are seniors.

“The best teams I’ve coached and been a part of have been senior-led, and this group fits that bill.”

Jaxson Provost led the Irish charge and won his second-straight MSC Red Division Player of the Year award after averaging 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals per game.

In addition to his coach, Adrian is also Jaxson’s dad, a role he said he hopes to remember to enjoy a bit more of during Jaxson’s senior year.

“During the year and during games, I don’t appreciate it as much as I should, to be honest, because I’m so invested in trying to get the kids prepped to win and make a run,” Adrian said. “But on an individual and personal level it’s been awesome for my family the last three years to have Jaxson be a part of the program and to coach him.

“And to have my head coach from high school, Jerry Krieg, on my bench as an assistant, he was awesome for me, and I’m just trying to guide Jaxson the same way he guided me.”

<strong>What’s next?</strong>

This season was a first for the area, but it was also a rarity in the fact that the three schools didn’t play one another. The three teams used to meet, along with Herscher, at Olivet Nazarene University for Olivet’s Thanksgiving Classic to open the season. But after Herscher dropped out and it went to a boys and girls All-City tournament format for a season in 2019-20, the tournament went away during COVID-19 and never came back.

Athletic officials from the schools all pointed to the difficulties in fitting in nonconference opponents on late notice with the whirlwind of the pandemic-shortened season last year to play one another in independently-scheduled games, but boys basketball and football remain the only two sports without All-City competition among the three schools.

Officials at McNamara and Kankakee cited no change in potential scheduling as a reason to decline comment on the possibility, and Bradley-Bourbonnais athletic director Mike Kohl was not immediately available for comment.

One All-City matchup was held in boys basketball in each of the past two seasons, when Bishop McNamara took on Grace Christian, the Kankakee-based private school that was granted IHSA status before the 2020-21 school year. Grace athletic director Jeff Cross confirmed to the Daily Journal the Crusaders, who play the Irish and Kays in a limited number of sports, would like to join All-City play.

Whatever lies ahead for area boys basketball, it’s something Lightfoot III thinks can bring prosperity of all sorts to Kankakee County, showing the potential of sports to truly transcend the lines of of play.

“The biggest accomplishment, for me, would be to uplift our community, and I know that can happen through sports, through new organizations, through opening facilities for our kids to be able to sharpen their swords and better their skills, whether it be athletic or academic,” Lightfoot III said. “It can bring jobs and open up major opportunities for our economy to succeed and create better financial situations for our community and the people within it.”