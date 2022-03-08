MEN'S BASKETBALL: Starting at home, ONU ready to ride senior big man Gross to tournament run

After losing in the opening round of the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Tournament last season, Olivet Nazarene is poised to make a deep run in this year’s tournament after a strong regular season, when the Tigers finished 30-3 overall and won the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship for the first time since 2015.

Much of ONU’s success this season can be tied to the stellar play of its senior center, Alex Gross. The 6-foot-10 dominant post threat is averaging a team-best 23.5 points per game on 61.5 percent shooting from the field to go along with a team-best 14.5 rebounds per game and 3.4 blocks per game.

“Gross’ role for the past two years, especially this season, has been the focal point of what we are doing on both ends of the floor,” Olivet Nazarene head coach Nick Birkey said. “Offensively, he’s extremely gifted, and he sees the game not only as a scorer but also as a passer who can get others open.”

Coming off a junior season when he averaged 21.6 points per game and 11.7 rebounds per game, Gross has been able to take his play to a new level this season by increasing his production. He’s received seven CCAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors and three NAIA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week selections, all of which helped him earn his second straight CCAC Player of the Year award.

“My mentality coming into this season was to try and be the best dominant big man down low for my team,” Gross said. “I had a successful junior season last year, and one of those next steps was for me to improve my rebounding, and this season, I’ve been able to do that.”

Rightfully so, Gross managed to improve his rebounding by hauling in a team-best 463 rebounds this year, including 84 offensive rebounds to help set a new school record for most rebounds in a single season.

His ability to record double-doubles on a nightly basis even has helped his team set a program-best 18 straight wins, a streak the Tigers still are riding as they get set to open the NAIA Men’s Basketball Tournament at home against Lourdes at 5 p.m. Friday at McHie Arena in Bourbonnais.

“I’m very excited about our chances this season in the NAIA Tournament,” Gross said. “Our record speaks for itself, but we aren’t satisfied, obviously.

“We are all ready to go and make this postseason run.”

That sentiment also is shared by Coach Birkey, who will look to make it past the opening round of the NAIA tournament for the first time since he took over the Tigers program in 2018.

“It’s an awesome opportunity to be able to host the opening round at the national scene, and we understand that not everybody is blessed to be able to have this opportunity,” Birkey said. “... We look forward to the opportunity and we know it’s not going to be easy.

“We do believe we are capable of making a deep run because we have a team capable of winning any type of game. We have the inside game, the guard play, tremendous experience and the depth to make a deep run.”

Heading into the tournament, Gross said he knows he’s going to see most of the attention from opposing teams. However, that hasn’t fazed him, given he’s pretty much seen all the types of defensive coverages against him, including being double- and triple-teamed at certain points during the regular season.

“I’ve been blessed as a big man to be in an offense that kind of runs through me, which is a dream because most guys don’t get that,” Gross said. “As far as the pressure that comes along with that, I welcome it and it’s fun. … I don’t really think about how other teams are going to guard me and stuff like that because I’m just trying to find ways to be dominant against my opponents.”

If Gross can continue his incredible play to begin the NAIA Tournament, then perhaps Olivet can outpace its 1974-75, 1999-00, 2019-20 squads that are tied with a program-best 30 wins in a single season by securing their 31st win of the season this Friday against Lourdes at 5 p.m. in the opening round of the tournament at home.