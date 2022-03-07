ROUNDUP: KCC baseball continues sharp start; ONU softball wins two in Tuscon

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 12, Rend Lake 0

KCC poured in four runs in the first inning before never turning back to improve to 4-1 on the season. Trent Spoon tossed five innings, giving up just four hits and zero runs with eight strikeouts to pick up the win on the bump. Joey Humphrey went 3 for 4 with a double and a triple to total a team-high three RBIs. Drake Schrodt and Daniel Puplava added one single each.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Olivet 4, Jamestown 0

The Tigers won their first of two Monday games in Tucson behind a five-hit, no-walk shutout from Kori Fricke, who fanned four in her seven innings of work. Megan Mann hit a solo homer, and Haley Dobson doubled twice and drove in a pair. Margaret Landis had an RBI double.

Olivet 12, Presentation 4 (5 innings)

The Tigers made quick work of their foes in their nightcap, sealing the deal in abbreviated action. Emily Blucker walked three and allowed two unearned runs to win the game in three innings of work. Olivia Flinn allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk in two innings.

Dobson again had two doubles and two RBIs. Mann also doubled and drove home a pair. Fricke singled, scored and drove in a pair.