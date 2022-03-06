ROUNDUP: KCC baseball opens its season at Southeastern; Trinity boys basketball travels to Wisconsin

MEN’S BASEBALL

KCC 12, ICC 2

Joey Humphrey went 3 for 4 with a double and a team-high four RBIs to lead the Cavaliers. Beyonce Paulina added three hits and two RBIs. Ryan Eiermann picked up the win, totaling seven innings pitched with 13 strikeouts.

KCC 19, Carl Sandburg 1

KCC totaled 10 hits in its win against Carl Sandburg. Joey Humphrey led the Cavaliers with a home run and a single to total a team-high six RBIs. Drake Schrodt contributed a triple and an RBI. Owen Jackson went 2 for 2 with two singles and two RBIs. Kyle Iwinski grabbed the win on the bump, totaling eight strikeouts and two walks in six innings pitched.

John A. Logan 9, KCC 1

Joey Humphrey recorded a home run to lead the Cavaliers. Garrett Latoz contributed a double in four plate appearances.

Friday: KCC 5, Southeastern 3

KCC poured in three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure a comeback victory against Southeastern. Braedan McDonald went 2 for 4 with two slings and an RBI to lead the Cavaliers. Owen Jackson added a home run for an RBI, and Garret Latoz chipped in a home run and a single. Joel Holtcamp tossed one inning of relief action, giving up one hit and zero earned runs to pick up the win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Friday: Wausau, Wis. March Madness Tournament

Trinity 68, Twin Cities Christian (Marinette, Wis.) 34

The Eagles opened up their trip north by doubling up Twin Cities Christian. Luke Green hit four 3-pointers to lead Trinity with 18 points, also adding five steals. Clay Gadbois had 14 points.

Trinity 37, The Eagle School of Northern Wisconsin 27

The Eagles again got a big output from Green, this time with 19 points and five triples, to improve to 20-14 on the season.