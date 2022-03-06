GIRLS BASKETBALL: Three area players earn IBCA honors; BB's Davis takes second in 3-point finals

Daily Journal staff report

Cissna Park junior Mikayla Knake was honored by coaches across the state as an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State selection as a third-team member. She averaged 15 points for the Timberwolves.

Watseka’s Sydney McTaggart also was honored in Class 1A as a special mention. Kankakee senior guard Avery Jackson was named a special mention in Class 3A for the second straight season.

<strong>IHSA Girls Basketball 3-Point Showdown</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais freshman Trinity Davis made a great first impression on her competition this weekend, finishing second in Class 4A in the IHSA Girls Basketball 3-Point Showdown at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday.

Davis made 12 3-pointers in the first round to advance to the finals, where she hit another 11 triples and took runner-up privileges behind Sandburg’s Jocelyn Cannelis.

Gardner-South Wilmington sophomore Addison Fair qualified for the finals in Class 1A. She did not record a final score in the opening round.