GIRLS BASKETBALL: Fifty-Seven area players earn all-conference honors

As the girls basketball season came to a statewide end with the IHSA State Finals at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena during the weekend, the final all-conference ballots were cast, and by the time the votes were tallied, 57 area girls basketball players across six conferences earned all-conference honors, including 30 first-team selections.

<strong>Southwest Suburban Conference</strong>

<strong>First Team:</strong> Ellie Haggard (Bradley-Bourbonnais, sophomore)

<strong>Southland Athletic Conference</strong>

<strong>First Team:</strong> Avery Jackson (Kankakee, senior); Nikkel Johnson (Kankakee, sophomore)

<strong>Metro Suburban Conference</strong>

<strong>First Team:</strong> Kendell Lade (Bishop McNamara, junior); Mallory O’Connor (Bishop McNamara, senior)

<strong>Illinois Central Eight Conference</strong>

<strong>First Team:</strong> Molly Stiles (Coal City, senior); Makayla Henline (Coal City, sophomore); Macey Moore (Herscher, junior); Mia Ruder (Herscher, senior); Kylie Saathoff (Manteno, junior); Drew Hosselton (Manteno, junior); Mady Kibelkis (Peotone, junior); Madi Schroeder (Peotone, sophomore); Jenna Hunter (Peotone, junior); Brooklyn Harding (Reed-Custer, junior); Anna Liaromatis (Wilmington, senior); Lexi Liaromatis (Wilmington, sophomore)

<strong>Special Mention:</strong> Grace Sundeen (Manteno, sophomore); Mya Beard (Reed-Custer, sophomore); Laci Newbrough (Reed-Custer, junior)

<strong>River Valley Conference</strong>

<strong>Player of the Year:</strong> Abby Shepard (Beecher, senior)

<strong>First Team:</strong> Addison Fair (Gardner-South Wilmington, sophomore); Delaney Panozzo (Grant Park, junior); Morgan McDermott (Beecher, junior); Brooke Veldhuizen (Grant Park, junior); Alexa Doty (Grace Christian, junior); Paiton Lareau (Donovan-St. Anne, junior); Alana Gray (Central, junior); Rhiannon Saller (Beecher, senior); Melina Schuette (Tri-Point, senior)

<strong>Second Team:</strong> Kyra Cathcart (Tri-Point, junior); Natalie Dalton (Grace Christian, sophomore); Allison Cox (Central, senior); Gracie Schroeder (Central, freshman); Vaneza Ortiz (Momence, sophomore); Cheyanna Stluka (Beecher, senior); Hannah Balcom (Gardner-South Wilmington, freshman)

<strong>Special Mention:</strong> Talia Messana (Beecher, senior); Emma Skeen (Central, junior); Claire Miller (Donovan-St. Anne, senior); Riley Klinger (Gardner-South Wilmington, senior); Ella Reynolds (Grace Christian, junior); Andi Dotson (Grant Park, senior); Britta Lindgren (Momence, junior); Lainey Bertrand (Tri-Point, junior)

<strong>Vermillion Valley Conference</strong>

<strong>First Team:</strong> Mikayla Knake (Cissna Park, junior); Anna Hagan (Milford); Allie Hoy (Watseka, senior); Sydney McTaggart (Watseka, senior)

<strong>Special Mention:</strong> Shea Small (Iroquois West, junior); Hunter Mowrey (Milford, sophomore)

<strong>Honorable Mention:</strong> Emma Morrical (Cissna Park, senior); Destiny Thomas (Iroquois West, senior); Brynlee Wright (Milford, junior); Claire Curry (Watseka, senior)

<strong>Tri-Valley Conference</strong>

<strong>Second Team:</strong> Brooke Vigna (Dwight, senior)

<strong>Third Team:</strong> Kassy Kodat (Dwight, sophomore)