COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ONU men to host Lourdes in NAIA first round Friday; women to take on Marian

The Olivet Nazarene University men’s and women’s basketball teams both qualified for the NAIA Division I National Tournaments that begin this week.

The men’s team, fresh off of its first Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship since 2007, will host the opening weekend for the first time in program history. The Tigers are the second seed in the 16-team Naismith Quadrant of the bracket, and they will open their tournament hosting No. 15 Lourdes University from Sylvania, Ohio.

That game will tip off at 5 p.m. Friday at Ralph “Tres” Hodge Court at McHie Arena in Bourbonnais. Seventh-seeded Grace College (Indiana) will take on No. 10 Cumberland (Kentucky) at 7 p.m. The two winners will play one another to advance to the Round of 16.

For more information, go to onutigers.com.

<strong>Women head to Indianapolis</strong>

The Tigers’ women’s team is a 15-seed in its quadrant, earning a trip to Indianapolis to take on No. 2 Marian University at 4 p.m. Should the Tigers earn an upset, they would take on the winner of No. 7 Rio Grande (Ohio) and No. 10 Columbia (Missouri) in the second round for a spot in the Round of 16.