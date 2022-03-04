Bishop McNamara to be charter member of new Chicagoland Christian Conference

For a quarter-century, Bishop McNamara competed in an all-private school conference, one of the most heralded high school athletic conferences in the Midwest, the Chicago Catholic League, before the Fightin’ Irish moved to the Metro Suburban Conference in 2017.

Beginning in 2023, the Fightin’ Irish will once again be in a conference surrounded by faith-based institutions, joining eight other private schools in announcing the formation of the Chicagoland Christian Conference Friday.

McNamara will join Aurora Christian, Chicago Christian, Chicago Hope Academy, Chicago Christ the King Jesuit, Woodstock Marian Central Catholic, St. Edward Central Catholic, Timothy Christian and Wheaton Academy in a new nine-team conference.

“The newly-formed conference is excited to maintain many long-standing rivalries and looks forward to creating new matchups. ...” a press release tweeted by McNamara on Friday said. “It will promote a balanced and competitive environment while placing a special emphasis on building the whole individual in mind, body and spirit in glory to God.”

After whispers of shuffling amongst Metro Suburban Conference members began spreading earlier in the school year, three other faith-based MSC schools — Elmhurst Immaculate Conception, Wheaton St. Francis and Aurora Central Catholic — announced last month they would be leaving for the Chicago Catholic League.

“We have one more year in the Metro [Suburban Conference], and we want to finish well there because it’s been a good conference,” McNamara boys basketball coach Adrian Provost said. “It’s unfortunate it broke up the way that it did but it’s exciting to be a charter member of the CCC and help build something from the ground up.”

The CCC will feature plenty of familiar faces, as McNamara will be joined by six other current MSC members in the new conference — Aurora Christian, Chicago Christian, St. Edward Central Catholic.

With Friday’s announcement of the CCC, that leaves current MSC members Riverside-Brookfield, Elmwood Park, Ridgewood and Westmont without conference homes.

“Geographically the schools are somewhat far apart in the new conference, but we’re all very similar in every other way as far as size, being faith-based, the way all the schools do things. ...,” Provost said. “With those six schools there are relationships already built and that’s what made it easy to start this.

“We made the decision to stick together and it just snowballed from there.”

As their press release, and Provost, indicated, the school spans wide geographically, spanning six counties wide. As members of both the CCL and MSC, lengthy travel is something the McNamara athletic and extra-curricular programs are accustomed to.

And while Provost did note the school has tried to find conference homes closer in proximity, the extra drive is worth the cozy home.

“There will be adjustments made to the schedules [to accommodate travel], but we’ve been traveling since the mid-1990s and it’s something we’re accustomed to, and unfortunately realize it’s a necessity,” Provost said. “There are some local situations and conferences we would have considered being a part of but just aren’t options for a variety of reasons.

“The Metro has been a good for us and it’s unfortunate it blew up the way it did, but the CCC is just us,” he added. “Other than geographically, it’s a perfect fit for McNamara.”