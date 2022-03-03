Six girls basketball players achieve AP All-State Honorable Mention status

The Illinois Associated Press revealed its IHSA Girls Basketball All-State teams Wednesday evening, and six area players earned honorable mentions.

In Class 3A, Kankakee’s Avery Jackson made her second straight honorable mention team. Jackson averaged 13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 4.3 steals per game. She scored 1,453 career points, and her 494 steals are second in program history.

A pair of Peotone Blue Devils were named honorable mentions in Class 2A: junior guard Mady Kibelkis and sophomore center/guard Madi Schroeder. Alongside Jenna Hunter’s team-high 13 points per game, Kibelkis averaged 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game, and Schroeder averaged 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game to help lead the Blue Devils to a program-record 26 wins, including a perfect 14-0 mark in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.

Reigning River Valley Conference Player of the Year Abby Shepard made her second straight honorable mention team in Class 2A. The Beecher senior guard helped lead the Bobcats through the RVC with a perfect 16-0 conference record and averaged 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.3 steals per game.

A pair of RVC players also found their names in the Class 1A honorable mention list. Gardner-South Wilmington senior guard Addison Fair made the team after averaging 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 4.3 steals per game for the Panthers.

She was joined as a Class 1A Honorable Mention by Grant Park junior guard/forward Delaney Panozzo. Panozzo earned her spot on the squad by averaging 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.