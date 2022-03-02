KCC baseball has its eyes set to make another deep postseason run in 2022

As the flowers start to bloom and the snow begins to melt, that can only mean one thing for sports fanatics — baseball is back.

Unlike the MLB, whose season is in question amid a lockout, Kankakee Community College’s baseball program is set to have its opening day Friday, when they’ll begin their annual spring trip to Southeastern Illinois in Harrisburg for a 10-game road trip.

“Our spring trip is always a key every year to get off to a good start and see where we are at,” KCC head baseball coach Todd Post said. “We can fix some things so we are ready for region play once we are done with our spring trip.”

Similar to last season, when the Cavaliers finished 37-20 overall and made it to the NJCAA Region IV District Tournament Semifinals, KCC is determined to avenge its 4-3 season finale elimination game loss to Black Hawk College by making an even deeper postseason run.

“It’s another year that we are looking to make a run for a Region IV championship,” KCC head baseball coach Todd Post said. “We feel like we have the pieces through our pitching, defense and speed.”

Some of those key pieces for this season are none other than future NCAA Division I players and current commits Matt Lelito (P, University of Toledo), Owen Jackson (INF/OF, University of Toledo), Kyle Iwinski (P, Purdue University), Dylan Wolff (P, Eastern Michigan University) and Gavin King (P, Eastern Michigan University).

The Cavaliers also are set to return a core group of starting pitchers in Ryan Eiermann, Brodi Winge and Andy Onnen, as well as position players such as Kyle Czarnecki (INF) and Drake Schrodt (OF). New talent, such as Canadians Braedan MacDonald (OF) and Lucas Bateman (C/INF), will look to make contributions as incoming freshmen.