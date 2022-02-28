HOCKEY: Kankakee Irish host MidValley Rampage in IHSHL Cougar Cup tournament

The Kankakee Irish hockey team, comprised of students from Bishop McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Herscher, Kankakee, Manteno and Peotone, hosted the MidValley Rampage in the Illinois High School Hockey League Cougar Cup tournament Sunday, and after taking an early lead, the Irish saw the Rampage charge back to defeat the home team 6-3 Sunday.

After Greg Baraks got the Rampage on the board during the first eight minutes into the game, Dylan Lattz was set up by Roan Burke for the equalizer just 29 seconds later.

The Irish took a 2-1 lead when Jace Lacost, off of assists from Tyler Johnson and Andrew Nugent, lit the lamp at the first period’s 5:26 mark.

The Rampage tied the game when Tanner Inanyi’s power play goal at the 2:20 mark made it a 2-2 tilt and took a 3-2 lead off of an Alexander Walczak goal just 20 seconds later.

Down 3-2 after a period, the Irish broke the ice in the second period with a Nugent goal, thanks to helpers from Lacost and Bronson Hill, to tie the game at the 11:28 mark in the second.

But Inyani’s second goal of the game with just less than eight minutes remaining was followed by a Luke Waterson goal and an empty net goal to hand the Irish their second loss of the tournament.

Conor Nugent turned away 20 Rampage shots as the Irish had a 33-26 shot advantage.

The Irish will have at least one more game in the consolation section of the tournament, with game information to be determined.

The team also is holding registration for the spring session. For more information, go to kankakeehockey.com or the team’s Facebook page, Kankakee Irish Hockey.