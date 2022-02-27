GIRLS WRESTLING: Three wrestlers compete in final day of inaugural state finals

BLOOMINGTON — Brad Burns has been the hype man for the IHSA Girls Wrestling State Finals for a while now.

“Coach, since my freshman year, he was talking about how we were going to state, an IHSA all-girls tournament,” Kankakee junior Alejandra Cornejo said.

And when the dream finally turned into reality during the weekend at Grossinger Motors Arena, it definitely lived up to its billing.

“All my teammates can attest to this: We were in awe of how big the stadium was,” Cornejo said. “When they played ‘The Star-Spangled Banner,’ that’s when I said, ‘This is real.’”

The girls state series started a few years ago under the sponsorship of the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association. Participation kept growing, and the IHSA added girls wrestling as its newest sport this school year.

The first state tournament was held in conjunction with the boys team finals and featured such staples as the grand march of finalists and coaches before the title bouts.

Cornejo loved the vibe.

“It was like, a different type of competition,” she said. “This was like no other. The energy — now that I’ve seen it, it makes me 10 times more excited [to get back and] work harder and harder every day.”

Cornejo, a 135-pounder, was one of three local wrestlers who advanced to Saturday’s second day of competition, along with Coal City senior 125-pounder Carly Ford and Wilmington senior 155-pounder Dezirae Yanke. All reached the final eight of their 16-wrestler brackets before losing in the consolation quarterfinals to finish 2-2 at state.

Two more local wrestlers were eliminated after going 1-2 on Friday — Kankakee junior 125-pounder Estefany Mendez and Reed-Custer sophomore 105-pounder Judith Gamboa.

Burns was glad for Cornejo to experience the same kind of atmosphere boys have been enjoying for decades — especially after all the pandemic hiccups of recent years.

“It was a long time coming,” he said. “We were supposed to be at IWCOA [state] the [first] COVID year. Last year, she was out of town.

“I always told her, ‘This year, we’re sanctioned. Let’s keep working.’”

That’s what Burns and his wrestlers have been doing since the Kankakee wrestling program was reinstated four years ago after being disbanded in 2005.

“This is just the beginning,” Burns said. “This year, we kicked in the door.”

Cornejo did that on another front. When she approached her mom about trying wrestling in junior high, “she was super against it,” Cornejo said. “I begged here for two years to let me [compete].”

Eventually, Mendez tried out, and that persuaded Cornejo’s mom to allow her to wrestle, too. Now, Cornejo and Mendez are both state qualifiers.

“The best part of it was having my best friend since we started with me,” Mendez said. “We got there together.”

<strong>Wilmington’s Yanke serves as final wrestler in Coach Murphy’s storied career</strong>

The weekend marked the beginning of a new journey for Cornejo, Mendez and the Kays. But it was the end of a hall-of-fame career for Wilmington coach Rob Murphy, who is retiring after 28 seasons and six state trophies, including three titles from 2007-09.

He was happy to go out with Yanke in the first IHSA girls finals.

“I thought she had an outstanding tournament,” Murphy said. “It takes it up a notch — it’s official now.”

A state placer himself for Coal City in 1981, Murphy sees a bright future for both boys and girls wrestling in the Title IX era, when increasing attention is paid to gender equity.

“I think each year you’re going to see the numbers grow,” he said. “It’ll help boys wrestling, too. If you have the two sports [men’s and women’s], that’s going to help those colleges [currently just with men’s teams].”

Yanke’s state goal was simple: “I just wanted to wrestle and have fun.”

That’s what she’s been doing since taking up the sport through family connections. Her stepfather was a wrestler, and the daughter of one of his friends was competing as well.

Yanke took to the sport pretty quickly.

“I like being aggressive with people,” she said.

<strong>Ford a sign of things to come in Coal City</strong>

Similar to Burns and Murphy, Coal City coach Mark Masters can’t wait to see what the future holds for girls wrestling.

“It was really exciting to be a part of something that’s growing exponentially,” he said. “The level of competition since the IWCOA started a girls state series has just grown. The talent level is so much higher.”

Though Ford was the Coalers’ only girl this season, Masters expects that to change going forward with several middle-school girls expected to join the program down the road.

And, Masters said, Ford’s achievements are resonating even closer to home.

“My assistant coach has a daughter. She is a huge Carly Ford fan,” Masters said.

Now, girls wrestling fans all over the area — and all over the state — have even more reason to cheer, with the IHSA taking the sport to another level.