ROUNDUP: Milford wins, BBCHS falls in boys regionals; KCC men advance to region semis

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional championship

Milford 57, LeRoy 44

The Bearcats were crowned regional champions on their home floor after an impressive showing in the championship game Friday night. Sawyer Laffoon’s 14 points led a balanced scoring effort. Will Teig had 13 points, and Nick Warren scored 11 points to give Milford two forwards in double figures. Adin Portwood added nine points.

Milford has advanced to the Watseka Sectional semifinals, where the Bearcats will face Decatur St. Theresa at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

IHSA Class 4A Normal Community Regional championship

Normal Community 63, Bradley-Bourbonnais 30

Bradley-Bourbonnais had its first 20-win season since 2014-15 and its winningest season since 1992-93 by putting together a 23-8 record that included an 8-0 trip through the red division of the Southwest Suburban Conference for the team’s first-ever SWSC Red championship.

But the Boilermakers’ best season in a generation came to an end Friday at the hands of the host of their IHSA Class 4A Normal Community Regional championship to the Ironmen by a 63-30 final.

“The mindset going down there was to shock the Midwest and shake up the world,” Boilermakers coach Joe Lightfoot said of the preparation to take on the team that ended the regular season ranked third in the IHSA Class 4A AP Poll. “All day long our phones were going off on the team chats, with guys showing their confidence and belief.

“I knew going in we wouldn’t have same start as our first [regional] game, and the nerves wouldn’t be there, and we’d be ready to compete,” he added. “I think we did that for all four quarters to the best of our ability, but those guys [the Ironmen] are a special group.”

The Ironmen, backed by a stellar senior class led by Liberty University commit Zach Cleveland, showed why they won 23 straight games to end the regular season before running through the regional round, scoring 16 of the game’s first 20 points to take early command and advance to next week’s Collinsville Sectional.

The loss ended the Boilers’ season with a 23-8 record, bringing the end to the varsity basketball careers of seniors Mark Robinson, a four-year varsity member who had 10 points, and Javon “Vito” Criswell, who Lightfoot first developed a relationship with seven years ago, when he was the head coach at Kankakee High School and Criswell was on the fifth-grade basketball team at King Middle School in Kankakee.

“I watched [Criswell] grow up as student-athlete his entire life, and to be able to coach him his senior year and have him be a part of what we did and the role that he played on this team with his leadership and his vibrant attitude, always preaching positivity, he’s what you look for in a senior, and I couldn’t be more proud of his growth,” Lightfoot said. “Mark, being a four-year varsity kid, he had a special year. ... He gave everything he could, and I couldn’t be more grateful.

“He’s easy to coach, a joy to be around and a hilarious guy, and I look forward to what he’s going to do in the future.”

Junior Owen Freeman led the Boilers with 11 points and eight rebounds, and classmate Isaiah Davis added five points and three boards.

Paired with several pivotal pieces who just finished their freshmen and sophomore seasons, Lightfoot loves the potential of the returning group he will have to work with next year, led by the University of Iowa-bound Freeman.

“I’ve been contemplating since we left the gym when we want to get started back up,” Lightfoot said. “We want to give the kids a break and chance to reflect and let their bodies heal up, but I think we have something special going here.”

BOYS SWIM & DIVE

IHSA State Finals

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Jake Lehman finished 34th in his preliminary heat of the 100-yard butterfly at the IHSA State Finals Friday and did not advance to the finals. Lehman, who is one of the most decorated swimmers in school history, saw his valiant career end with his state appearance.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Thursday: KCC 85, Truman College 59

The Cavaliers were in total control in Thursday night’s NJCAA Division I Region IV quarterfinal round. Chris Roberts went wild for 30 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Amiri Young had 11 points, and Isaiah Placade was also in double figures with 10 points and eight rebounds. Kevin Vance had nine points and 13 boards, and Josh Holmes had nine points and four rebounds.

The Cavaliers host Highland at 3 p.m. today in the region semifinals.