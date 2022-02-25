MEN'S BASKETBALL: ONU to host opening round of NAIA tournament

For four NAIA men’s basketball teams, the road to Kansas City will go through Bourbonnais.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics designated Olivet Nazarene University as a host site for the 2022 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Opening Rounds on Thursday. This is the first time in school history ONU will host any part of the Men’s Basketball National Championship.

“This is an exciting time for Olivet Nazarene University, Tiger athletics and our Men’s Basketball program,” Olivet athletic director Mike Conway said. “McHie Arena is one of the premiere venues in the region as well, as the NAIA, and having the opportunity to showcase our campus and community by hosting a National Championship event at ONU is exciting.”

Along with the Tigers Men’s Basketball team, ONU will host three visiting schools for first round play March 11. The two Friday winners will return March 12 and contend for the right to go to the final site in downtown Kansas City. All three games will be played on Ralph “Tres” Hodge Court at McHie Arena.

For the first time in its storied history, the NAIA Men’s Basketball Championship will consist of 64 teams. All 64 teams will be assigned to one of the 16 different opening round sites. Only one team will survive each opening round site and advance to Kansas City to play out the remainder of the bracket in historic Municipal Auditorium.

The Tigers, led by NAIA Player of the Year front-runner Alex Gross, are 28-3 on the season and are ranked 11th in the NAIA Coaches Poll.

Follow the Opening Round hosted by ONU at onutigers.com and view all championship coverage at naia.org.