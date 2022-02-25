BOYS BASKETBALL: Herscher snaps decade-long regional drought with win over Beecher Friday

For the first time in a decade, the Herscher Tigers are regional champions in boys basketball.

Thanks to an overpowering 25-point effort from Carson Splear and a defensive motor that stayed revved up for 32 minutes Friday night, the Tigers were crowned champions of the IHSA Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional with a 44-34 victory against Beecher in the championship game, giving the program its first regional plaque since 2011-12.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Splear said of the events that would unfold Friday night. “I definitely didn’t expect this, though.”

The Tigers fed their senior forward early and often in a world-class defensive matchup with the Bobcats, one Herscher held a frontcourt-size advantage in.

That allowed Splear, who made his first five shots from the field, to go off for 17 first-half points to help Herscher find slight separation with a 24-19 lead that was the largest either team held in the first half.

“We figured we could hit the post, and if they double-team to pass out [to the perimeter],” Splear said. “But it feels amazing to have a great night on a big night like this.”

The Bobcats made their move in the third quarter, using an aggressive defensive approach out of the full court that forced seven Herscher turnovers in the third quarter, including three Duane Doss steals, leading to seven Beecher points off those turnovers as the Bobcats seized both momentum and the lead.

But for Beecher and coach Tyler Shireman, who saw his team have one of their best offensive performances of the season in Wednesday’s 65-49 quarterfinal win against Bishop McNamara, the looks that were falling Wednesday just never went in Friday, as they were stuck with a 12-for-41 shooting night (29 percent) from the field.

“I liked the looks we got, they just didn’t fall ... and that’s the thing about basketball,” Shireman said. “Wednesday we hit a bunch of shots that tonight we just couldn’t.”

Despite the shooting woes, the Bobcats used their defense that created a few transition opportunities — including an acrobatic and-one from Mitch Landis — to spark a 10-0 run that became a 10-2 run by quarter’s end, making it a 31-28 Beecher lead

Despite facing the one-possession margin entering the final quarter, Splear said he and his teammates didn’t feel their confidence waver.

“We felt really good because basketball is a game of runs; they hit some, we hit some,” Splear said. “They hit theirs, and we were confident we would get ours right back.”

It took more than two minutes for the Tigers to have that chance, but once Herscher forced a two-plus minute Beecher possession to open the final frame that ended with Splear rejecting Chris DeFrank’s shot attempt, they went right to work.

Cody Lunsford’s basket at the 4:40 mark of the fourth quarter was the first scoring either team did in the frame, and one possession later, the Tigers took a lead they would keep the rest of the way when Trey Schwarzkopf fed Brock Wenzelman for an old-fashioned 3-point play to give Herscher a 33-31 lead and forming the first half of what became an 11-0 run that gave the regional champions their separation down the stretch.

“Words can’t describe how proud I am,” Herscher coach Brent Offill said. “They took it to the next level when they had to, and it gets pretty emotional when you’re out there.”

The Tigers improved to 24-8 and got a 17th regional title in program history, adding their new plaque to the Kankakee Holiday Tournament Blue Division trophy they won this year, also for the first time in a decade, during Offill’s first year as coach.

Known for his 3-2 zone defense that fueled the Tigers to victory Friday, Offill said when he fit like a glove in the gym with his new team during the summer, he knew this team, which features four seniors in its starting lineup, could make some noise.

“A new guy coming in, it was a comfortable fit right away,” Offill said. “They came to practice every day, showed up, went to work and trusted the system.

“Not everyone likes playing a zone, but they bought in to playing best they could.”

While Offill’s eyes welled with tears of victory, Shireman and his Bobcats wept in opposite fashion after ending their best season in program history, a 26-8 campaign that saw them set a program record for wins in a season and earn a split of the River Valley Conference.

“I love small-school sports because the kids aren’t just representing their schools but their communities,” Shireman said. “In my eight years at Beecher, we first lacked large home crowds, and it felt if we kept winning, they would show up.

“It got a little bigger, a littler bigger and then these kids brought it all the way back, where people are coming back and becoming invested in this program,” he added. “The kids don’t understand it right away, but one day these kids will understand what they did for this program, and I don’t want this loss to diminish what they’ve meant.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Splear had 25 points on a 10-for-13 night from the field. He added six rebounds — five offensive — an assist, two steals and a block. Lunsford added nine points, four rebounds and three assists. Wenzelman had five points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

Doss led the Bobcats with 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals. Landis had nine points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Adyn McGinley had six points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Tigers will head to Clifton to face Monticello in the IHSA Class 2A Central Sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“We’re relentless and we’re tough ...” Offill said. “We just want to keep going and see how far we can go.”