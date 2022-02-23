ROUNDUP: Kankakee boys basketball advances to regional finals; Milford edges St. Anne for title shot

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 3A Oak Forest Regional semifinals

Kankakee 60, Richards 46

Kankakee turned in an impressive semifinal effort and will take on the hosts in the regional championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at Oak Forest. Pierre Allen led the Kays with 13 points. Eight Kankakee players scored five or more points.

IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional semifinals

Milford 38, St. Anne 36

Milford’s win helped itself advance to the regional championship game against LeRoy at 7 p.m. Friday at Milford. Adin Portwood totaled a team-high 12 points to lead the Bearcats. Nick Warren added 10 points, and Sawyer Laffoon chipped in nine points.

Jordan Davis poured in a team-high 15 points to lead the Cardinals. Jayvon Justice contributed 11 points, and Timmy White had six points.

LeRoy 63, Watseka 55

No individual stats were available for the Warriors, who saw their season end with a 16-14 record.

IHSA Class 1A St. Bede Regional semifinals

Putnam County 46, Dwight 42

Wyatt Thompson’s team-high 22 points led the Trojans, who led for portions of the game before seeing their season end with a 17-13 record. Jeremy Kapper scored seven points, and Conner Telford finished with five points.

IHSA Class 2A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional semifinals

Prairie Central 53, Iroquois West 48

Cannon Leonard totaled 15 points to lead the Raiders, who finished a program-best 24-6 season. Peyton Rhodes scored 12 points, which was one more point than teammate Sam McMillan. Lucas Frank tallied six points.

IHSA Class 2A Wilmington Regional semifinals

El Paso-Gridley 68, Reed-Custer 44

Lucas Foote’s 14 points, two rebounds, and one assist led the Comets. Wes Shats added eight points and seven rebounds. Eddie Gad chipped in a team-high 12 rebounds. Reed-Custer ended the year with a 15-14 record.